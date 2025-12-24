Holiday oyster lovers urged to avoid eating them raw amid Salmonella outbreak

For people who enjoy oysters during the holidays, health officials are urging caution, especially when it comes to eating them raw.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters. The agency says 64 cases have been reported across 22 states, with 20 people hospitalized.

Officials warn there is no way to tell whether an oyster is contaminated by looking at it. They also say lemon juice, hot sauce and alcohol do not kill harmful germs.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Beef prices stuck at record highs headed into Christmas

Cooking oysters before eating them significantly reduces the risk of food poisoning. The CDC recommends cooking seafood until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 15 seconds.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. Some people may also experience headache, nausea and vomiting.

Health officials say symptoms can begin within hours of eating contaminated food and typically last up to seven days. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness and may require hospitalization.