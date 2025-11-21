Thanksgiving Recipe: Make-ahead friendly gluten-free cheddar cornbread

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey; it’s the cozy classics that really make the meal.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is giving a holiday staple a warm, cheesy glow-up, turning simple cornbread into a gluten-free treat everyone will want on their plate.
Her gluten-free cheddar cornbread also delivers easy, make-ahead convenience, a small gift for anyone trying to keep the holiday stress-free.
Gluten-Free Cheddar Cornbread (Make-Ahead Friendly)
Serves: 8
Prep time: 10 minutes | Bake time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour (e.g., Bob’s Red Mill 1:1)
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1 cup milk or (unsweetened plant milk)
- ¼ cup olive oil or melted butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup corn kernels (fresh, canned, or frozen)
- 1 tbsp granulated sweetener of choice
- ½ tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and grease an 8x8-inch or 9x6-inch baking dish.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup cornmeal, 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt.
- In another bowl, whisk 1 cup milk or almond milk, ¼ cup olive oil or melted butter, and 2 eggs.
- Pour wet ingredients into dry and stir until just combined.
- Fold in 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar and corn kernels.
TIP: If you are using canned kernels, drain and rinse before adding to the recipe.
- Pour batter into the prepared dish.
- Bake for 20–25 minutes, until golden and the center is set.
- Cool before slicing.
TIP: Make ahead! Let cool fully, wrap tightly, and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
- Serve at room temperature.