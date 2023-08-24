This 1,872-piece Lego ‘Back to the Future’ kit is on sale for $160

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon is offering a great deal on a Lego set for fans of the “Back to the Future” film franchise.

Regularly priced at $199, you can save $39.99 on this Lego Icons Back to The Future Time Machine, now priced at $160. The price may change at any time, however, so you’ll want to add it to your cart soon before it goes back to full price.

While you do not need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount, you will need one if you want free two-day shipping.

$160 (was $199.99) at Amazon

The set includes everything you need to build three different versions of the iconic DeLorean Time Machine — one for each movie in the trilogy — plus Doc and Marty McFly minifigures and accessories including a hoverboard, banana and soda can.

Version One of the car includes a lightning rod and plutonium chamber, while Version Two has a Mr. Fusion generator and hover conversion function that turns the car into flight mode. Version Three has whitewall tires and a circuit board, plus even more goodies like interchangeable license plates — including “OUTATIME.”

The car also has gull-wing doors, fold-down wheels, a flux capacitor that actually lights up, printed dates on the dashboard and a trunk that opens. With 1,856 pieces, the set is made for adults to have fun with, then use as a display.

When completed, the car is 4.5-inches tall, 14-inches long and 7.5-inches wide.

You’ll find other Lego movie kits on Amazon as well, including “Home Alone,” which has 3,955 pieces and is priced at $399.

