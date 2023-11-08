Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative agreement with Caesars

The Culinary Workers Union, which represents tens of thousands of Las Vegas hospitality workers, announced Wednesday morning a "tentative agreement" has been reached with Caesars Entertainment, which could help avoid an unprecedented strike.

The agreement would include a new five-year contract for over 10,000 hospitality workers across nine Caesars properties. According to the union on X, the agreement was reached after 20 hours of tense negotiation and just days before the union’s deadline for a strike.

BREAKING: After 20-straight hours of negotiations, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year contract has been reached w/@CaesarsEnt for approx 10,000 hospitality workers at 9 Vegas properties. Statement forthcoming. #OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/7aNh6yRdZs — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 8, 2023

The union has scheduled talks with MGM Resorts International on Wednesday and Wynn Resorts on Thursday. It's possible that the union could settle with one of the companies but vote to strike against another, so a walkout isn’t off the table just yet.

In a statement after the tentative deal was announced, Caesars said the company is excited to reach an agreement and it “recognizes the integral contributions our Team Members have made to the success we have seen in Las Vegas over the last few years.”

“We are proud of our decades-long relationship with UniteHere and our shared commitment to the hospitality workers who are the heart and soul of Las Vegas,” said Caesars. “We are confident that our UniteHere Team Members will see this agreement as a demonstration of our commitment to their success and as a solid platform from which to deliver the extraordinary service and experiences our guests have come to expect.”

The union is expected to release its own statement soon.

This story was originally published by Rachel Zalucki at Scripps News Las Vegas.

SEE MORE: The changes you can expect to see in Las Vegas ahead of Formula 1 race

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com