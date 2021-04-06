Krispy Kreme Is Unveiling A New Oreo Cookie Glaze

Krispy Kreme is known for coming up with all sorts of fun doughnuts and collaborating with other brands to create special treats. Previous doughnut collaborations have included Reese’s, Kit Kat and Butterfinger, and now Krispy Kreme is partnering with another classic dessert brand for the new Oreo Cookie Glaze doughnut!

The collaboration with Oreo marks the first time Krispy Kreme has partnered with another brand to create a customized glaze. The glaze, made with real Oreo cookie pieces, will take over the doughnut shop’s glaze waterfall for a limited time to offer two new creations that are sure to please both doughnut and Oreo lovers: Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut.

The Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut covered in Oreo Cookie Glaze, filled with Cookies and Kreme and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces. The Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with Cookies and Kreme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and finished with an Oreo cookie wafer.

If you want even more Oreo flavor, you’ll also find a new Oreo Mocha Chiller on the menu. The frozen espresso-based beverage is blended with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with whipped cream and Oreo cookie crumbs.

You can get both doughnuts individually or in an Oreo Lover’s Dozen, which contains four Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, four Oreo Over-the-Top Doughnuts and four original glazed doughnuts. Both Oreo doughnuts will only be around until April 18, so you’ll want to grab some soon!

While some of their previous collaborations, like Kit Kat and Butterfinger, are no longer offered, the Reese’s Classic Doughnut is on Krispy Kreme’s permanent menu.

If you’ll be heading to your local Krispy Kreme to try some of the new Oreo treats, be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card, as you’ll get a free original glazed doughnut just for showing your card in person at the counter or in the drive-thru.

Which new doughnut will you be trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.