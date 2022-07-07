12 essential kitchen gadgets you didn’t know you needed

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Your kitchen is the heart of your home. And while you don’t necessarily need an abundance of tools and appliances cluttering your countertops and drawers, some implements are worth a look.

Unique, high-quality devices can help you save time and money, prepare healthier meals and enjoy your time in your kitchen even more. Here are a dozen of our favorite top-rated kitchen gadgets, from the best olive oil sprayer to a utensil that lets you get every bit of peanut butter out of the jar.

With the best olive oil sprayer, you can avoid the unwanted ingredients in cooking spray and mist pans or food with pure oil. The Besmon Olive Oil Sprayer, $13.99, is made of food-grade glass and stainless steel. You can also use it for other liquids you need to prepare food, like lemon juice or wine.

Real butter is a natural ingredient that adds richness and flavor to anything. But spreading butter right out of the fridge can be a challenge. The Simple Spreading Butter Spreader, on sale for $10.89, solves this problem. This stainless-steel utensil is designed to curl and spread even cold, hard butter without tearing up slices of bread.

Making sure meat is fully cooked keeps your family safe and healthy. The ImSaferell Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $12.99-$15.99, has a stainless-steel probe that reads the internal temperature of food in 2 to 4 seconds. It’s waterproof for easy cleanup and has a large digital display.

If you’re in the kitchen but not cooking or eating, chances are good you’re cleaning. The Omaia 4-in-1 Dish Soap Dispenser Set, currently $19.99, keeps soaps and sponges organized and easy to use. It has an upright hand soap dispenser and a dish soap dispenser with a sponge holder. Press down on the sponge to load it with soap.

Opening jars and bottles can be a struggle. This 5-in-1 Multi-Function Opener, $6.99-12.99 with a 10-20% coupon available at checkout for some colors, has an ergonomic design that lets you open containers of almost any size or configuration effortlessly.

If you’re trying to encourage your family to eat more fresh, wholesome foods, the Yonanas Soft Serve Dessert Maker is a game-changer. The silver model is currently discounted to $39.97. You can use this gadget to turn any frozen fruit into a smooth, creamy and delicious sorbet or “ice cream” treat in minutes. Plus, all removable parts are dishwasher safe, and the base wipes clean.

Buying fresh vegetables and prepping them yourself helps your budget and lets you have the freshest ingredients. The Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer — currently 40% off at $29.99 with a 10% coupon to click — chops slices, dices, grates and more. This functional kitchen gadget will make light work of your meal prep with eight interchangeable stainless-steel blades.

Eggs are economical, high in protein and versatile. With the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, starting at $19.95, you can hard boil, soft boil, poach or scramble eggs and even make omelets in minutes with the push of a button. In addition, this gadget is compact and lightweight so that it won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

No need to store, find and wash a bulky colander whenever you make pasta or other foods you want to strain. The Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $14.99, connects to any pot, pan or bowl. This silicone strainer is dishwasher safe and easy to store.

Instantly add more storage space to your kitchen and have what you need readily available with the StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf, $39.99-$49.99. Durable magnets make connecting this shelf to your stove simple without tools or adhesives. As a result, you can store spices, condiments and more safely and tidily.

Microwave popcorn is easy to make, but making popcorn from scratch is cheaper and healthier. The Ecolution Patented Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, starting at $10.87 for the pink 1.5 quart and available in 3-quart sizes for $19.99, gives you the best of both worlds. The dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass container pops corn without oil by circulating hot air. You can melt butter with the dual-function lid for a delicious snack in minutes.

Keep your stove and countertops mess-free with the Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest, currently $7.99 with an additional $1 coupon for the gray medium size only. This gadget can accommodate up to four spoons, spatulas or other tools in various sizes. The lip around the edges of the rest catch and contain drips. It’s heat resistant and won’t slip or slide.

When you’re down to the bottom of the jar, the OTOTO Splatypus Jar Spatula, $16.95, is a fun and effective way to get every last bit of goodness. You can scrape nooks and crannies, spread with ease and then toss it in the dishwasher.

Which of these unique gadgets do you want to add to your kitchen?

