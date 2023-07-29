Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Judge sets date for Trump's motion to dismiss DA from election probe

Trump's lawyers previously filed a motion to disqualify Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis from a potential case over 2020 election interference.
Judge sets date for Trump's motion to dismiss DA from election probe
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 13:38:24-04

A judge in Georgia has now set a hearing date for a motion by former President Donald Trump's lawyers to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the potential case over criminal interference in the 2020 election.  

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Senior Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster will hear the motion on August 10. He also directed both sides to submit their legal briefs by no later than August 8. 

This comes as a possible indictment from the grand jury that could be handed down any day. Earlier this year, Willis said there would likely be a decision on an indictment in August.

SEE MORE: Georgia DA to announce possible charges in Trump probe this summer

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here