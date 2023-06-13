Jeni’s is releasing a brown sugar cinnamon Pop-Tart ice cream

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love Pop-Tarts and you love ice cream, you may be into this new collaboration.

Ohio-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is teaming up with the Pop-Tarts brand to make a Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavor based on the toasty treat. It will debut on June 22 online and in stores.

“Trying to be chill, but a Jeni’s X @poptartus collab is coming soon!” Jeni’s posted on social media at @kenisicecreams about the flavor launch.

Trying to be chill, but a Jeni’s x @poptartsus collab is coming soon! Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon ice cream. Inspired by the iconic Pop-Tarts flavor. Drops online and in scoop shops on Thursday, 6/22! Sign up at https://t.co/5HXVvjaGaf for all the drop details. pic.twitter.com/CSE4sR1Imb — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) June 12, 2023

Jeni’s description of the flavor says, “Our tribute to the best thing to spring out of a toaster … possibly ever. Brown sugar-cinnamon ice cream and crumbled pastry with a caramel swirl.”

You can see if a grocery store near you will be carrying this flavor on Jeni’s website.

Brown Sugar was one of the original four Pop-Tarts flavors when the product launched in 1964. And the modern version, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, remains one of the “fan favorite” flavors to this day.

Adobe

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams started in 2002 as a small-batch, artisanal ice cream stand in Columbus, Ohio’s North Market. It was the brainchild of chef Jeni Britton Bauer, who had been selling ice cream since 1996 when she was an art student. The company has since expanded to more than 65 shops. You can also buy Jeni’s online for shipping nationwide and in select grocery stores.

As part of its promotion of the Pop-Tart collaboration, Jeni’s posted a recipe for a Double Crust Pop-Tarts Terrine that uses fresh strawberries and whipped cream, along with the ice cream. Both the topping and the “gravel” crust feature Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts, of course. Jeni’s says it is a “sliceable, servable, sure-to-impress dessert.”

Bauer has released three cookbooks that help people make ice cream at home, but also allow you to make frozen desserts like the terrine. But all you have to do to enjoy the Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon ice cream is find it in the store or online when it comes out.

This summer, Jeni’s has more flavor combinations on the way at its Scoop Shops: its Road Trip Snacks collection will feature High Five Candy Bar starting July 13, Salted Licorice starting July 20, Frose Sorbet on July 27, Bombastix Sundae Cone on Aug. 3, and Butterscotch Popcorn on August 10. You’ll want to stop in and try one!

Adobe

Will you check out the Jeni’s and Pop-Tarts ice cream collaboration?

