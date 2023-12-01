Israel reportedly had knowledge of Hamas attack over a year ago

A new bombshell report claims Israeli officials had prior knowledge and details about the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack more than a year before it happened, but dismissed it as aspirational and too difficult for Hamas to pull off.

The New York Times reported Thursday that it has reviewed a 40-page document — code named "Jericho Wall" — which specifically outlined the exact kind of attack on Oct. 7 that led to the deaths of around 1,200 people. While the document did not give a specific date for the attack, it reportedly detailed a barrage of rocket attacks to knock out security cameras as gunmen pour into Israel by way of paragliders and motorcycles — all of which happened on Oct. 7.

The Times reported that the plan also detailed specifics on the size and locations of Israeli military forces, raising questions as to whether there were security leaks from within Israel.

The blueprint reportedly circulated widely among top Israeli officials, but experts came to the conclusion that Hamas simply did not have the capabilities to pull off such an ambitious attack. The Times says it remains unclear whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ever saw the document.

The report claims an Israeli intelligence official also warned that Hamas had conducted a training exercise months before the attack that appeared to resemble what was outlined in the blueprint, saying it was a plan "designed to start a war." The Israeli Security Agency, which is in charge of counterterrorism in Gaza, has not yet commented on the eye-opening report.

The Oct. 7 attack goes down as the deadliest day in Israeli history.

