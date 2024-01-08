Iowa students plan walkout in wake of school shooting

In the wake of a deadly school shooting at Perry High School in Iowa, students across the state are planning to walk out Monday and head to the state Capitol to plead for better gun laws.

The walkout is being organized by the Iowa chapter of March for Our Lives, a youth-led organization fighting to end gun violence.

The shooting at Perry High school happened Thursday, when police said a 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded seven others, before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The call for a statewide walkout among students came shortly after.

"The shooting has hit really close to home for a lot of us. People are angry. They're thinking about it constantly," Akshara Eswar, an executive state director for March For Our Lives Iowa, told the Des Moines Register.

"That's all that we can talk about and so we need to utilize this energy ... and try to make sure that our legislators know that we are not happy with the state of the gun laws in Iowa," Eswar continued.

Iowa students in Pleasant Valley, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Waukee, Urbandale, Bettendorf and Johnston will participate in the walkout beginning around noon before heading to the state Capitol at 1 p.m.

Eswar, who is also a senior at Johnston High School, said MFOL Iowa plans to deliver a letter to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during the protest.

The number of U.S. school shootings in 2023 hit a record high for the country for a second year in a row, according to federal data.

There have already been six mass shootings in the first week of 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

