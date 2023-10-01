Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyMiami Township Hamilton

Actions

Investigators: Search for missing 18-year-old Great Miami River swimmer now a recovery effort

HCSO: Swimmer missing in Great Miami River; multiple search and rescue teams scoured the water for hours
Ham Co Sheriff Drone Water Rescue by Jay Warren.jpg
Posted at 9:39 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 10:59:24-04

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The search for an 18-year-old who went missing while swimming in the Great Miami River is now a recovery effort, according to the Miami Township Fire Department.

The man went missing Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple search and rescue crews responded at approximately 5:40 p.m. to the area of the Great Miami River near US 50 and Kilby Road, according to the statement.

A WCPO crew was at the scene and witnessed search crews also flying a drone, in an effort to help locate the man.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office dive team resumed the search Sunday morning but nothing was found.

Investigators said divers are out searching again Monday in the area where the man went missing.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Cincy Zoo says farewell to rehabilitated manatees and hello to new rescues The Foo Fighters are coming to Cincinnati. Here's when you can get tickets. Death investigation in Cincinnati's Central Business District

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!