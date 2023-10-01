Investigators: Search for missing 18-year-old Great Miami River swimmer now a recovery effort

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The search for an 18-year-old who went missing while swimming in the Great Miami River is now a recovery effort, according to the Miami Township Fire Department.

The man went missing Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple search and rescue crews responded at approximately 5:40 p.m. to the area of the Great Miami River near US 50 and Kilby Road, according to the statement.

A WCPO crew was at the scene and witnessed search crews also flying a drone, in an effort to help locate the man.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office dive team resumed the search Sunday morning but nothing was found.

Investigators said divers are out searching again Monday in the area where the man went missing.