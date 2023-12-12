IKEA wants you to win a giant 'turkey-sized' meatball for the holidays

This holiday season, the furniture giant IKEA wants you to spice things up with a giant 10-pound meatball and a “Veggieball Christmas Tree.”

“It’s big. It’s tasty. It’s a proper Christmas showstopper,” the Scandinavian furniture company said onInstagram. “Introducing the IKEA Turkey-Sized Meatball. Find out how to get your mittens on one soon.”

But if a giant meatball isn’t your jam, IKEA’s got you covered too.

If you’re anything like Scripps News' anchor Jay Strubberg, get ready to don your game face for a round of chubby bunny, as the "Veggieball Christmas Tree" is not your typical tree adorned with ornaments; instead, it is a big tower of the vegetarian version of their famous Swedish meatballs.

Both of these masterpieces will feed 25 people, according to IKEA. But there's a catch: You can only find this hefty delight at IKEA stores in the UK and not in the U.S.

IKEA says that there will be 120 winners total, 60 individuals who will win the giant meatball and 60 who will win the veggie tree, and people will have until the end of Tuesday to win.

These festive treats will be conveniently packaged in their own box, designed for easy heating in the oven, IKEA says, while their fan-favorite lingonberry sauce and brown sauce will be available separately.

