Taylor Swift fan created a Lavender Haze Starbucks ‘secret menu’ drink—here’s how to order

Do you feel the “Lavender Haze” creeping up on you? Swifties will know exactly what we mean. The single is from her 2022 album “Midnights,” but Taylor Swift only released her music video for “Lavender Haze” earlier this week. Since then, the video has collected over 14 million views — and spawned a new “secret menu” Starbucks drink.

TikToker @alexiaencinas13, a self-described “Taylor Swift enthusiast,” is credited with creating the ordering instructions for the Lavender Haze.

As with all “secret menu” drinks, this one isn’t on the regular menu, so a barista won’t know how to make it.

To order the lovely lavender drink, ask your barista for an Iced Passion Tango Tea. This non-caffeinated hibiscus tea is naturally sweetened with cinnamon, apple and fruit juice, and is a beautiful dark pink hue. But once you add milk, the result is a lavender color. TikToker Alexia orders the Lavender Haze by asking for the Iced Passion Tango Tea with soy milk — but you can use real milk, almond milk or whatever dairy option you like. Remember: The addition of milk will not only make your tea rich and creamy, but it will also dilute that dark pink hue to a light pastel purple.

Next, add some depth and sweetness. If you are ordering a Venti Lavender Haze, ask for six pumps of vanilla. If you are ordering a smaller size, you will want to decrease the amount to suit your taste.

Since this drink isn’t caffeinated, even younger Swifities can enjoy this secret menu drink while vibing to the “Lavender Haze” music video.

If you want your Lavender Haze tea to be more decadent, consider this twist from Totally the Bomb. Order an Iced Passion Tango Tea with your milk of choice. Then, ask for it to be mixed with honey syrup and a scoop of blackberry. For a yummy final touch, ask your barista to finish the drink with a vanilla sweet cold foam.

Or, order the Violet Drink off the traditional Starbucks menu. No, it’s not quite lavender, but it’s close enough!

To get inspiration for your next Starbucks trip, watch the music video for Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” below.

Enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.