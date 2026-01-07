Pediatric flu deaths climb amid nationwide surge in cases; doctors urge vaccination

The death toll is climbing amid an emerging flu surge across the United States.

Massachusetts health officials say at least four children have died from flu complications in recent weeks. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health also reports at least 29 adult flu deaths so far this season.

The wave comes as flu activity rises nationwide. Forty-seven states and territories are reporting high case levels, and 19 states currently have the highest level of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Recent CDC data estimates there have been 120,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths this season, including at least nine confirmed pediatric deaths.

Flu activity typically reaches its peak between December and February in colder months around the holidays.

Health officials urge everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated immediately. The CDC says 130 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed this year, available as both a shot and a nasal spray.

"The vaccine helps prevent hospitalizations, which is important," said Dr. Jon Gonella, a physician assistant at MedStar Health Urgent Care. "It may not prevent you from getting the flu. We know that. I see patients all the time who have been vaccinated but still get the flu, but they usually have a pretty uneventful course. Getting the flu vaccine can help prevent you from ending up in the hospital."

Some health experts are concerned about recent steps by the Trump administration to reduce the number of vaccines it recommends for children, leaving decisions about vaccines like the flu shot to families and doctors.

In December, President Donald Trump directed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to review how other countries handle vaccine recommendations and consider revising U.S. guidance to align with theirs.

"To see this kind of a dramatic change where the CDC is no longer recommending vaccination against diseases that cause so much harm in children — to me, it’s absolutely shocking," said Dr. Richard Besser, a former acting director of the CDC.