New COVID-19 shots are out, but is now the right time to get one?

In recent days, an updated COVID-19 vaccine has been released with a new formula intended to protect against currently circulating strains of the virus.

While generally viruses such as the flu and COVID tend to spread more in the cold winter months, the U.S. has experienced an uptick over the summer in COVID-19 cases. In response, the Food and Drug Administration allowed vaccine-makers to release their updated shots weeks earlier than in previous years.

But should you get an updated COVID-19 shot now, or wait?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with health problems should get the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC also said those who have had COVID-19 but not in the last three months should get the vaccine. Those who have not been vaccinated with a COVID-19 shot in the last two months can also get the vaccine.

"COVID-19 vaccines help keep you from getting very sick," the CDC said on its website. "COVID-19 vaccines help keep you from going to the hospital. Get your COVID-19 vaccines. Ask your doctor what COVID-19 vaccines you need."

Andy Pekosz, a professor in molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins, said there are several options for those considering getting an updated COVID-19 shot.

"People who have not had COVID in the past few months have a couple options," he said, "get the updated COVID vaccine as soon as it’s available to protect yourself as the wave of summer infections continues [or] get the updated COVID vaccine around mid-October to build protection in time for the rise of cases that typically occur around November through January."

There are several factors that someone should weigh before deciding on the timing of a COVID-19 shot.

"People at higher risk of severe illness should consider getting an updated COVID vaccine as soon as possible," he said. "Everyone who is eligible should get an updated COVID vaccine by mid-October in order to build immunity ahead of holiday travel and gatherings. Remember, it takes about two weeks to build up immunity following a vaccine, so schedule your vaccination accordingly."

The FDA said that fall 2024 COVID-19 vaccines will target the KP.2 variant of the virus, which is a descendant of the JN.1 variant that widely circulated throughout the U.S. during the winter.

Some major pharmacy chains said new shots are available now.