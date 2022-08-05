HBO Max, Discovery+ to merge into one streaming service

In June 2021, Discovery, Inc. announced it would become known as Warner Bros. Discovery following its merger with the Hollywood giant, Warner Bros. Yesterday, the company made another big announcement, saying its Discovery+ subscription-based streaming service will merge with the Warner-owned HBO Max to become a single streaming service.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the high-profile merger during the company’s second-quarter 2022 earnings call.

The company formerly known as WarnerMedia launched the HBO Max streaming service in 2020. The platform, which was a separate subscription service from the cable network in its name and includes original on-demand content from HBO, movies and TV series from 100 years of Warner Bros. productions and programming from other networks owned by the conglomerate, such as TBS, TNT, TCM and CNN.

Warner Media

At the time, AT&T owned WarnerMedia. However, in 2021, WarnerMedia was merged with Discovery, the company that owns Food Network, HGTV and the Discovery+ streaming service.

AT&T stopped offering HBO Max as a bundled perk for new AT&T Unlimited Premium wireless customers in June, but did not provide a detailed explanation at the time. However, in Thursday’s announcement, Warner Bros. Discovery stated that it would allow AT&T to offer internet and mobility customers access to HBO Max’s massive streaming library.

Adobe

“AT&T continues to be an important partner and we are thrilled that HBO Max will continue to be part of AT&T internet and mobility plans,” Scott Miller, executive vice president of distribution for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a news release.

Zaslav stated that the new streaming channel that combines HBO Max and Discovery+ will launch in summer 2023. The service will offer multiple subscription tiers, including ad-free, ad-light and ad-only packages.

Warner Bros. Discovery has not yet announced the new streaming service’s name or where prices for the service will start.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.