10 Halloween Candles You Can Get On Amazon For Setting A Spooky Mood

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As you start to pull out your Halloween decorations and go on the hunt for the perfect costume, you might want to consider stocking up on a selection of spooky candles to help set the mood. Candles add a finishing touch to home decor and help create a more enchanting atmosphere, whether the flame in them is real or fake.

Some people go as far as saying the tradition of lighting candles on Halloween is a way to guide lost spirits home when the space between the inner and outer worlds is at its thinnest. Others just like how candles enhance the evening ambiance. If you’re looking to add a few more Halloween candles to your home, there are plenty to choose from on Amazon alone. Choose between wicked or flameless, ones that drip “blood” or float through the air!

Here are some of the best Halloween candles you’ll find on Amazon this season.

Add a ghostly atmosphere that’s safe even with small children and pets around with this trio of battery-operated Halloween candles that “burn” for 45 days or more. Made of wax with an LED light source that produces a realistic warm flicker, each candle is 3-by-3-by-9 1/2 inches. The set of Halloween candles includes one adorned with a skull, a spider and a crow for $26.99. As of this writing, you could save an extra 8% by clicking the coupon box on the product page.

Swap out garden-variety white tea lights for moody black ones to create a Halloween-centered tablescape or set the tone for a costume party. The lights in this 12-pack of black LED tea lights by Homemory burn bright with warm light and boast a realistic flicker and edge-melting design.

This set has more than 5,200 reviews at Amazon and a stellar rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. They scored highly for brightness, durability and being a good value for the money at $11.99. The brand says they’ll burn for more than 150 hours and all batteries needed are included.

Summon ghouls and goblins by “lighting” these flameless black battery-operated LED pillar candles by Kitch Aroma. Sizes in the five-pack range from 2.2-by-5 inches up to 2.2-by-8 inches and the lights are controllable via remote. This set offers the best of both worlds, as the candles are crafted with real wax but run on batteries. Just note that each candle requires two AA batteries that are unfortunately not included.

This set has more than 3,500 ratings from Amazon users and, despite not including the batteries, boasts a score of 4.5 stars out of 5. One reviewer called them perfect and said, “I am a candlemaker by trade, so for me to review these so highly, definitely says something! They are absolutely stunning & create an amazing ambiance. Not to mention, zero fire safety concerns!”

Welcome trick-or-treaters with this eerie three-pack of soy wax candles that come with a creepy surprise: They glow in the dark without being lit! The fluorescent stickers on the jars feature bats, pumpkins and ghosts and come in three scents: lavender, goji and taro orange, and persimmon and copal. Each one burns for 20-25 hours.

Get the set for $17.99 on Amazon and click the current coupon to save an additional 10%.

Get a set of four black tapered candles by Something Different that “bleed” when lit to enhance a room’s spooky vibe. The candles, just under 10 inches tall and about a 1/2 inch in diameter, and are perfect for Halloween or gothic-themed parties. They can be used in traditional candlestick holders or candelabras. Reviewers have said they like that the candles burn bright and bleed red as they work.

Reviewer J.D. found these Halloween candles were a great addition to their witch aesthetic. They enjoyed how the dark red wax dripped along with the black and found them to be very elegant for a dark ambiance.

Set a spirited vibe without sacrificing on the scent for less than $20. This large paraffin wax candle in an apothecary jar has notes of spiced pumpkin, amber and worn wool, and features dual wick technology, which offers an even wax burn with less soot and a steady fragrance release. The exterior features an aged scarecrow with a creepy pumpkin head and glowing eyes that adds a ghoulish touch, matching its namesake. With more than 800 Amazon ratings and a score of 4.4 stars out of 5, this candle comes highly recommended.

It made reviewer Leslie C. “a believer” in the Village Candle brand after being a longtime Yankee Candle shopper. “I was looking for Halloween Candles and came across this one and reviews were great so I decided to try it. It is wonderful!”

Currently Amazon’s Choice for Battery Operated Halloween Candles, this flameless candle set by Candle Choice is made from real wax that’s colored orange. It holds battery-powered LED lights that flicker just like true flames. This three-pack of Halloween pillar candles comes with a remote control and several spooky decals that include a pumpkin, castle, bat, spider and witch, so you can choose which design you like.

Each candle has four built-in cycle timers that will run for 2-8 hours at a time. You can also turn them on and off manually. There’s a coupon to save an additional 10%, so be sure to add it.

Get festive with this 12-pack of battery-operated taper candles by Amagic features a design that looks like they’re dripping wax and LED-powered flames. Use these candles as-is to stand up straight or hang them with fishing wire to create a dramatic magical floating effect that looks like something out of Hogwarts. The energy-efficient candles give off a warm white light and are operated by remote control up to 45 feet away. Since they are flameless, you can wrap them in cobweb displays or nestle them in fabric without fear of sparking a fire. Each candle requires 2 AA batteries, which are not included.

With more than 1,600 ratings so far and a score of 4.4 stars, users have said they like using them to create floating candles for Harry Potter-themed parties and as fun Halloween decorations. One reviewer also noted this set is great for power outages, too. While they aren’t marketed as being outdoor candles, a couple of people also mentioned using them on their porches.

Set a spooktacular tone with this six-pack of battery-operated LED candles with spooky face decals. Each small candle measures 1 1/2 by 2 inches and is made of durable plastic. The set comes with an 18-key remote with various timer and mode settings. Set your colors to stay solid or have them change continuously. Batteries are included.

With an overall rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, users have liked how realistic the flames look. Several people mentioned how cute these candles are and that they like being able to make them change colors. This six-pack of Halloween candles is currently on sale for $19.79 and there’s even a 5% off coupon you can clip to make it a little cheaper.

This pack of scary candles are said to bleed vampire tears and come with a flickering red light. On sale for about $31, with the option to apply a $5 off coupon, these candles can be set to one of four timers and feature different levels of brightness.

Measuring about 9 inches tall and made of plastic, this set works well for decorating windowsills, mantles, porches, living rooms or bedrooms. Safe for children and pets, the LED candles won’t produce a flame or smoke. Each candle needs two AA batteries to run, which are not included. If set on a 4-hour timer, the manufacturer says the candles can last for more than 45 days.

Go get your spook on!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.