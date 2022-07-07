This hair waver gives you perfect beach waves for $25

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While other hairstyle trends have come and gone, beachy waves have maintained their appeal for decades. The tousled, pretty, easygoing style looks as effortless as it does gorgeous. But finding a hair waver that really works can be challenging.

The Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver seems to be up to the challenge. The Bed Head brand’s number one styling tool has upgraded features to help you achieve alluring, relaxed waves quickly and easily.

Since it’s made with tourmaline ceramic technology, the hair waver creates lasting shiny, frizz-free results. In addition, it has a deep barrel design to fashion the coveted beachy look.

It has multiple heat settings, which makes it practical for all hair types. The hair waver can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and has an instant heat recovery feature, so you don’t have to hesitate when moving from one section of hair to another.

In addition, the Bed Head hair waver includes a plate-locking switch and tangle-free swivel cord, letting you maneuver and store it without struggling.

To use this hair waver, start at your roots and clamp a small section of hair between the barrels. Hold it lightly for a few seconds, then work downward to create a consistent, wavy pattern.

This hair waver has an impressive amount of reviews on Amazon — more than 50,600 — and a 4.4-star rating. Most customers who have reviewed the styling tool say they love it because it heats up quickly, is easy to use and makes waves that last.

“Where has this been all my life! I’m in love,” wrote customer Tonya Fleming, who shared photos and called the hair waver life-changing. “I have long, fine hair that doesn’t hold curl very well. It tends to be very straight and I always have it back in a pony or up in a messy bun because it has no volume. This wave iron gives it tons of body and volume. It’s like magic!”

“BUY IT NOW,” Misty Darling wrote. “I usually use this tool on my hair on day two after washing. The waves last me four days!”

Customers offer tips to new hair waver users, as well.

“For deep tighter waves section your hair into smaller sections,” wrote hbarajas in the questions and answers section, “bigger sections of hair for loose light waves.”

“Flip it the opposite direction in between layers so the waves don’t all lay on top of each other, for added volume,” suggested danielle.

You can get the Bed Head Wave Artist on Amazon in two colors. The Ultraviolet purple hair waver, which was the brand’s color of the year in 2018, is available for $20.99. The newer, neon green model is priced at $29.99, but if you click the $5 off coupon on the product page, you can bring it home for about $25.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.