This grocery app is offering cash back to make your Thanksgiving dinner free

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While multiple retailers are offering discounts on Thanksgiving meals this year, you won’t find a better way to save than with Ibotta, which is offering rebates that could get you the entire meal for free.

The app, which gives you cash back for purchases made at a variety of grocery stores, is offering up two special rebates this Thanksgiving: one for side dishes from certain brands, like mashed potatoes from Idahoan, a gravy packet from McCormick, corn muffin mix from Jiffy and cranberry sauce from Ocean Spray — and one for a free turkey.

You’ll first need to download the free Ibotta app from your app store. Then, select which rebate you want to work on first: either the sides or the turkey. You’ll have to unlock them before you buy by using other rebates on items you probably already have on your shopping list.

MORE: Aldi and Walmart are lowering their prices on Thanksgiving groceries

Next, find the store you want to shop at, then go through all of the available rebates, from frozen and pantry staples to dairy and even adult beverages. Clip all of the rebates you want to use, then head to the store and make the purchases.

Adobe

MORE: 10 ways grocery stores trick you into spending more money

Once you’re home, upload a photo of your receipt to the app and the cash back for the rebates you clipped will appear in your account.

If you’re working on the side dishes freebie first, all four items will unlock once you’ve redeemed four other rebates. If you’re going for the turkey, you’ll need to redeem 16 rebates before it will unlock.

Once you have unlocked the freebies, just clip the rebates, head back to the store, pick them up and then upload a photo of your receipt. Don’t Waste Your Money personally tested this and can verify that not only do the bonus offers indeed unlock once you’ve claimed enough rebates, but they appeared in just a few hours.

Kaitlin Gates/Don't Waste Your Money

MORE: The best grocery tote bag

Once you’ve submitted your receipt for the Thanksgiving items, the money will appear in your account, making them free once you cash out. You have until Nov. 22 to redeem enough rebates to unlock the free bonus offers.

To cash out, simply head to your “Earnings” page in the app and withdraw your money. You can choose to send it directly to your PayPal account or get a gift card from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and even Starbucks.

Happy Thanksgiving!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.