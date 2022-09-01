These popular amber glass soap dispensers are on sale for about $11 each right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Farmhouse style is having a moment. Filled with all things cozy and charming, this look is about mixing old with new, where antiques can be juxtaposed against new modern materials. While some farmhouse interiors might not appeal to lovers of minimalism, this style is not necessarily about clutter. Farmhouse style offers a classic feel, emphasizing simplicity and rustic charm while evoking American homesteads.

A quick and easy way to give your kitchen or bathroom a farmhouse-style touch is with a vintage soap dispenser. Glass bottles add charm and a whole lot of style to your sink, while their amber color helps protect the integrity of your liquids with ultraviolet protection. This helps preserve essential oils, lotions and fragrances.

Right now, you can get a set of two amber glass soap dispensers from Vine Creations on Amazon for $24.99, with a $3 off coupon bringing the price to $21.99, or about $11 each. They normally cost $32.99 together, so this is a 24% discount.

Each box comes with a set of two premium 16-ounce Boston round amber glass bottles. You also get two stainless, rustproof steel pumps designed to resist corrosion, along with waterproof labels.

Constructed of glass and metal, these soap dispensers are stylish, durable and versatile. Use them for hand soap, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner or hand lotion. (The 3-by-3-inch labels work for all uses.) The glass soap dispensers are BPA- and lead-free. They measure approximately 8.75 inches high and 2.75 inches in diameter.

This set comes highly rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars, scoring well in particular for sheerness, sturdiness, style and water resistance. Out of over 2,100 global ratings, 87% of users ranked this set as a 5-star product.

Several people noted the quality of the labels. They also noted how much the dispensers leveled up their kitchen and bathroom sinks and found them to be beautiful and classy.

Reviewer Jessie called this a set of timeless necessities, saying, “I’m semi-obsessed with keeping everything looking like it could have been here when my house was built (100 years ago). These are timeless and I’m very happy with this purchase, would definitely recommend.”

Customer Verna Stewart liked how the pump spout extended far enough so that the soap doesn’t spill onto the bottle. And K. Snider felt the amber glass dispensers were gorgeous and elevated the look of her kitchen and bath. She said, “They are definitely high quality. I would recommend purchasing these.”

LoLo said, “The beautiful bottle, with the label of my choice and the dispenser choice matching my faucets, gave a very classy look to my kitchen and bathroom sinks.”

Do you like farmhouse style? Would these complement your decor?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.