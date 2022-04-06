Get this sturdy backyard greenhouse on sale for less than $80 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re an avid gardener, or even just beginning, and wish you could extend the growing season beyond spring and summer, setting up a greenhouse is a great idea. Unfortunately, it’s not always an affordable option but there’s one selling online at a great price right now.

This indoor/outdoor Home-Complete Walk-In Greenhouse on Amazon is regularly priced at $90, but currently on sale for $77. It has eight sturdy shelves for growing plants, seedlings, herbs or flowers during the traditional planting season or any time of year. To make sure you’re ordering the one that is on sale, be sure you’re adding the “heavy duty” greenhouse to your cart, as the “regular” version is still full price as of publication time.

The greenhouse can be kept in a backyard, on a patio or deck or in a basement or garage and is easy to assemble, with no tools required. To set it up, you’ll simply connect the rods, while rope and anchors are included for stability. Each shelf also comes with zip ties to ensure they won’t tip over.

The clear polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cover on the greenhouse helps protect seedlings from frost or pests so you can grow year-round. You can also use it as a shed, storing equipment and organizing your supplies to make gardening easier. The greenhouse measures 4 feet long by 4 feet wide by 6 feet tall.



The greenhouse has reviews from more than 7,000 Amazon users, with more than half of them giving it a full five stars. It has an overall rating of 3.8 stars out of five, with many reviewers mentioning it is easy to assemble, sturdy and worth the price.

One reviewer said it took them just 45 minutes to put together and the greenhouse survived a serious storm.

“Last night the wind blew 25-35 [miles per hour] with gusts to 44 for over 8 hours, with 4 1/2 inches of rain overnight and trees down and power out in town,” that user wrote. “I expected the little greenhouse would be a wreck. This AM there she stood, good as new, tomatoes were just fine with no damage to their vines.”

There are a few negative reviews — 14% of customers have given it just one star — with a handful of customers saying the greenhouse was missing parts, so you may want to verify that all the parts are there before beginning the assembly. Amazon does offer free returns on the item, so if you order it and are missing parts, you should contact customer service without concern.

There are a handful of other greenhouses on Amazon, as well, some even larger and others smaller and priced lower.

Amerlife Walk-In Greenhouse

Priced at $65.59, you can save an extra 5% on this Walk-in Greenhouse from Amerlife, which takes the price to $62.31. This one has two windows, four shelves and a zippered door. It is designed for use during all four seasons.

Erommy Walk-In Tunnel Tent Greenhouse

For something a bit bigger, this tunnel-shaped greenhouse is 20 feet tall, 10 feet wide and 6.6 feet tall. Regularly priced at $200, it is currently 15% off and priced at $170 on Amazon.

It has eight roll-up windows with mesh netting to allow for cross ventilation and climate control, plus a durable and transparent plastic cover that protects plants while allowing sunlight to pass through.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.