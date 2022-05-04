Get a free 8-by-10-inch photo print from Walgreen’s for Mother’s Day

What can you get the mom or grandma who has everything for Mother’s Day? You want something she’ll love that won’t add clutter to her home and is easy on your budget. How about a new family photo?

You can get any 8-by-10-inch photo print free from Walgreens right now. All you have to do is place your order and use the promo code MAYFREEBIE when you check out. Then, choose free store pickup, and you can have your photo the same day at more than 6,500 locations in as little as one hour.

There is a caveat, though. This deal is only good through May 5, so you don’t want to hesitate or miss out.

In addition, there is a limit of one use for this code per account. According to Hip2Save, photo freebies often won’t work in the Walgreens app. Try it out on a computer if you have any trouble using it.

Other Photo Deals At Walgreens

You can save on many other photo gifts at the retailer right now that could be perfect for Mother’s Day giving.

For instance, you can use the promo code ALL50 at checkout and get 50% off all photo gifts. This includes photo books, calendars, magnets, phone cases, drinkware and more.

The following promo codes are currently available to use at Walgreens.com/Photo online.

Use code 60DECOR to save 60% off canvas prints and floating frames.

Use code BLOOM60 to save 60% off custom greeting cards and premium stationery.

Use code PIECE60 to save 60% off 10-by-14-inch puzzles made using your photos.

You can use these codes at Walgreens.com/Photo or through the Walgreens mobile app, but they are not valid in-store. Instead, you must enter them at online or mobile checkout to apply the discount. All offers expire at 11:59 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 7, 2022, except the MAYFREEBIE code, which expires on May 5.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.