You can now get everything bagel-flavored butter at Aldi

If you love everything bagel seasoning, there’s a new butter full of that flavor that you can put on bagels, toast or anything else you’d like — all without the mess the actual seasoning mix leaves behind.

New Land O’Lakes Every Little Thing Butter Spread is exactly what it sounds like: everything bagel-flavored butter! The limited-edition spread is only on shelves for a few weeks and is available exclusively in the “Aldi Finds Aisle” at Aldi stores nationwide.

Everything bagel seasoning is traditionally a mix of garlic, dried onion, salt, poppy seeds and sesame seeds, but after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it was adding sesame as a major food allergen, Land O’Lakes decided not to use sesame seeds in the butter.

Instead, the brand swapped the sesame seeds for hemp seeds, which means those with a sesame allergy can eat the butter. There is no risk of cross-contact or the accidental inclusion of sesame.

Adobe

The butter will only be around through the end of March, but Land O’Lakes says there are plans to expand to other stores in 2024.

While butter flavored with everything bagel seasoning is new, the flavor has appeared in all sorts of products lately, from cashews to shrimp and even ice cream. It was also made available in English muffins and potato chips. There are recipes using the seasoning blend if you want to try it on something else.

This recipe for “everything bagel” chicken is easy to whip up for dinner. It calls for just chicken breasts, butter and the seasoning blend. The recipe, which comes from Gimme Some Oven, suggests you let the chicken sit in a brine of salt water for at least 15 minutes first, then rinse them off. Add butter and seasoning and bake.

Are you a fan of everything bagel seasoning?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.