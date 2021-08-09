This company will pay you $1,000 to binge watch every episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

If you’re a superfan of “Grey’s Anatomy,” you now have a chance to get paid just for binge-watching the popular medical drama.

Company NiceRX is looking for someone who is willing to watch every episode and keep track of how many patients’ lives were saved — and which doctor saved them. In return, they’ll pay you $1,000. Plus, you’ll get the full box set of the show, a year’s subscription to Netflix and even a personal Cameo video from Dr. Richard Webber (played by actor James Pickens Jr.).

With season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” about to start, watching the entire series is no easy feat. There are a total of 380 episodes, each coming in at around 43 minutes without commercials. That means it will take 16,340 minutes, or 272 hours and 33 minutes, to get through the entire thing. That breaks down to about 11 and one-third total days if you watched them straight through with no breaks.

Aside from just enjoying the show, you will need to keep track of who saves the most lives over the 17 seasons — Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) or Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). To do so, simply keep a notepad nearby when watching and make a note every time a patient is saved.

If you’d like to apply for the chance at $1,000, simply head to NiceRX’s website and fill out a form by Aug. 23. You must be at least 18 years old and you’ll need to explain in 200 words why you’re the biggest “Grey’s Anatomy” fan. NiceRX, which helps provide access to brand-name medications through patient assistance programs, will pick a winner through its own selection process.

Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” begins on Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. In March, showrunner Krista Vernoff said she was planning a season that could end in a regular season finale or conclude the entire show.

There have still been no decisions made on whether the show will continue past season 18, but the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, said a few years ago that it will continue as long as its star, Ellen Pompeo, wants it to.

“Ellen and I have a pact that I’m going to do the show as long as she’s going to do the show,” Rhimes told E! News in 2017. “So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we’re stopping.”

Are you a fan of “Grey’s Anatomy”? Get that application in!

