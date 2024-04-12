Game on: Margot Robbie is producing a live-action 'Monopoly' movie

Margot Robbie is trading in her pink wardrobe for a top hat and mustache.

The "Barbie" producer and star is now working on a live-action "Monopoly" movie under her LuckyChap production company. The banner is co-headed by her husband, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara, and is the same company that got the 2023 flick based on our other favorite childhood pastime to the big screen.

Robbie's new project won't be under Mattel's eye, but Hasbro Entertainment, the maker of the money-hungry game, will co-produce alongside Lionsgate as a distributor.

"I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap," said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. "They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view."

Fogelson said he believes this could be LuckyChap's "next blockbuster" — and boy does it have big shoes to fill, as "Barbie" made more than $1.4 billion in global ticket sales.

But LuckyChap believes "Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended," per a statement.

The rest of the details about the adaptation are under wraps, so we don't know who will actually wear that top hat. Nonetheless, hopefully this means another run of fun red carpet looks are in store for Robbie and replicated by moviegoers.

