Flag football at the Olympics? 5 new sports expected in 2028

Flag football may soon be an Olympic sport — and other popular games are expected to join it.

Five new sports are being considered for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics (LA28). They include flag football, baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse and squash.

The proposal for the games is being reviewed and will be put forth by the International Olympic Committee at a board meeting in Mumbai, India, on Oct. 16.

In a statement, LA28 spokesperson Casey Wasserman said the proposed sports will "ignite the imagination on the field of play and drive culture off it."

"They're relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe," Wasserman said. "They will bring new athletes to the Games, engage diverse fanbases and expand the Games' presence in digital spaces, further amplifying LA28's mission to deliver an unparalleled experience."

The games are expected to be approved for play.

The five sports will join the already extensive lineup of sports set in LA28's initial sports program. Among those are aquatics, soccer, volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics.

This is the third time Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games, having previously hosted in 1984 and 1932. This will be the first year that the city hosts the Paralympic Games.

