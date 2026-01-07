Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel

FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel

FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel

FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9 FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelPhoto by: WCPO 9

FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel

close-gallery
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel
  • FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodel

Share

FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
FIRST LOOK: Renovations for Cincinnati Convention Center unveiled after $284 million remodelWCPO 9
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next