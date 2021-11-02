Find The Acorn Hidden Among The Leaves In This Autumn Puzzle

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Seek-and-find illustrator Gergely Dudás is back again with another brainteaser. The illustrator already provided us with some spooky Halloween-themed puzzles, and now there’s a Dudás creation making the rounds that is perfect for these autumn days.

Within this display of brightly colored fall leaves and adorable hedgehogs, there is an acorn. Can you find it? It’s not as easy as you might think!

Take a look at the fun fall puzzle as posted to the Gergely Dudás – Dudolf Facebook page:

Once you think you have found the acorn — or if you haven’t found it — check the solution here.

Still in the mood for more seek-and-find puzzles? If you’re an expert at seek-and-find puzzles and are looking for a challenging book, check out the “Houseplants and Hot Sauce” book by artist Sally Nixon.

The Elliott Bay Book Co. tweeted about this beautiful book and noted that it makes a great holiday gift:

Houseplants and Hot Sauce is the adult seek-and-find adventure book that's bound to make you the most popular gift-giver at your holiday gatherings. https://t.co/n67TiQXgNf #purejoyinbookform #holidaygift #staffpick pic.twitter.com/R2dFKGpNbK — Elliott Bay Book Co. (@ElliottBayBooks) December 6, 2017

Nixon’s gorgeous drawings feature day-to-day imagery from the office, the park, restaurants and more. Readers must search for hidden objects in the dynamic pictures — no small feat when there are so many little details and quirks that catch the eye. At $14.95 on Amazon, this would make a great gift for the puzzle-lovers in your life or for your office’s holiday gift swap.

If you’re looking for other ways to keep your brain sharp or if you have holiday travels planned, a mystery puzzle book like this one from R. Wayne Schmittberger is a great way to bust boredom in its tracks. “Montague Island Mysteries and Other Logic Puzzles” challenges readers to use logic and play Sherlock as they solve puzzles and discover the secrets of Montague Island.

We also love this option: “Cold Case Puzzles” from Brain Games. With more than 100 crimes to solve, this is a puzzle book that will challenge your wits and fine-tune your logic skills. Featuring word searches, anagrams, word ladders and much more, this puzzle book would be perfect for the true-crime aficionado in your life. Find it on Amazon for $7.99.

And make sure you follow Gergely Dudás (The Dudolf) on Facebook, where he regularly posts new seek-and-find puzzles and adorable web comics.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.