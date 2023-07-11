Farm Aid returns to Indiana for first time in more than 20 years this September

NOBLESVILLE — For the first time in more than 20 years, Farm Aid will take place in Indiana.

On September 23, Farm Aid will take place at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

This is the third Farm Aid concert that has taken place in Indiana, and the second in Noblesville. Farm Aid IV took place at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1990, and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America was held in Noblesville just weeks after the terrorist attacks of 2001.

“Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” said Farm AidPresident and Founder Willie Nelson. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana,across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

Farm Aid 2023 will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price.

Other artists slated to perform include



Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lukas Nelson

Allison Russell

The String Cheese Incident

Particle Kid

The goal of Farm Aid is to highlight the work of family farmers to address climate change through regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices.

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food,” said Farm Aid Co-Founder John Mellencamp.

General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 through LiveNation. There will also be a limited number of presale tickets available on July 12 at www.farmaid.org/tickets.