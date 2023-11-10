We spoke to 'Ralphie' from 'A Christmas Story' about the film's 40th anniversary

The cast of "A Christmas Story" returns to Cleveland this weekend. The cast will celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary and participate in a Greater Cleveland Film Commission fundraiser.

WCPO 9 Cleveland Sister Station News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the movie. You can watch that in the video player at the top of this story.

"I think my favorite moment is when the leg lamp arrives and the performance of Darren and 'fra-gee-lay' and just how proud he is. It just so sums up a guy who hasn’t had a lot of victories in life," Billingsley said.

The anniversary celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Cleveland Public Auditorium. Actors will share behind-the-scenes stories, and fans can get autographs and photos.

Tickets can be purchased on the Greater Cleveland Film Commission’s website.