CINCINNATI — Whether you're a beginner still working on your swing or you're a self-proclaimed PGA champion ready to take on the Masters, the Tri-State area has tons of golf courses ready for all skill levels.

While there are plenty of private clubs and country clubs avid golfers could join, there are also a lot of public and municipal courses in all corners of the Tri-State that are great for a quick 9 or full 18 holes. Here are the top public golf courses in the Tri-State to check out:

Cincinnati Neighborhoods

California Golf Course

Overlooking the Ohio River, California Golf Course offers 18 holes for golfers. The course is good for both beginners and advanced golfers, and it's "known for its friendly atmosphere and towering old growth trees," according to its website. The course has various prices depending on age, day of the week and the amount of holes you intend to play. You can click here for more information on pricing.

Reeves Golf Course

Located in the East End, Reeves Golf Course has something for everyone, with an 18-hole course, 9-hole coure, a driving range, footgolf and more. According to its website, Reeves' "small elevated greens add some challenge." Similar to California, prices at Reeves depend on age, day of the week and more. You can click here for Reeves' golf rates.

Avon Fields Golf Course

Known as "Cincinnati's historic classic golf course," according to its website, Avon Fields Golf Course is an 18-hole course just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. The course has a variety of par 3 and par 4 holes, as well as a driving range. Course rates range from $9 to $43 depending on time of day and other factors. You can click here to see Avon Fields' pricing.

West Side

Miami Whitewater Forest Golf Course

Part of Hamilton County's Great Parks, Miami Whitewater Forest Golf Course allows golfers to choose between 9 or 18 holes. Golfers can either walk the course of rent a golf cart. According to the course's website, two holes stick out among the course and it's an accomplish to pay even par on them: hole 5, which is a par 5 and hole 15, which is a par 3. Rates depending on the day of the week and age. You can click here for more information.

Aston Oaks Golf Club

Designed by Jack Nicklaus, Aston Oaks Golf Course sits up on the hills of Miami Township. The 18-hole course, which also has a 9-hole and 6-hole option, has a combination of par 3, par 4 and even some par 5 holes. Reserving a tee time at Aston Oaks is cheaper to do online than over the phone or in person. You can click here to see the rates for golfing.

Neumann Golf Gourse

Located in Green Township, Neumann Golf Course has three different nines making it one of Cincinnati's most popular golf course, according to its website. Of the three nines, there are a variety of par 3, par 4 and par 5 holes. Playing on the course ranges in price based on day of the week and age. You can click here for the exact rates.

Pebble Creek Golf Course

Pebble Creek Golf Course offers golfers an 18-hole course with bent grass tees, fairways and greens, several water hazards and more. According to its website, the course is known for its "superior greens." Rates at the curse range from $29 to $51 depending on day of the week, time of day, amount of holes and more. You can click here to see the exact pricing.

East Side

Hickory Woods Golf Course

Located in Loveland, Hickory Woods Golf Course offers both either a quick 9-hole game or a full 18-hole course. The par-70 course has tree-lined fairways and multiple doglegs holes to keep the course a bit trickier, according to its website. Rates at Hickory Woods range from $17 to $51 depending on age, time of day, walking or riding and more. You can click here to see Hickory Woods' full list of prices.

Vineyard Golf Course

The Vineyard Golf Course is another course that's part of Great Parks of Hamilton County. According to the course's website, the course, which is home to various leagues and tournaments, has won multiple awards for conditions, playability and customer service. Located in Anderson Township, the golf course is a par 71 and perfect for all ages and golfing abilities. Pricing at the course depends on if golfers play 9 holes or 18, day of the week, age and more. You can click here for the exact rates.

Blue Ash Golf Course

Blue Ash Golf Course is known as one of Golf Digest's top 75 municipal golf courses in the U.S., according to the course's website. The course is open year-round, weather permitting, and it features 6,800-yards throughout its par 72 18 holes. Pricing at the course depends on age, 9 or 18 holes, as well as walking or riding on a cart. You can click here for the exact rates at Blue Ash Golf Course.

Greater Cincinnati

The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills

Located in the Batavia area, The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills offers a par 72 18-hole course. The course opened in 2004 and "was designed and built to be a pure, golf only environment," according to its website. Golfers can join Stonelick Hills as a member or simply pay per game, with prices ranging from $60 to $100 based on age and day of the week. You can click here for exact pricing.

Majestic Springs Golf Course

A links-style course in Wilmington, Majestic Springs Golf Course has fairways shaped by meadows, a stream throughout the course, as well as various bunkers, ponds and more. The 18-hole par 71 course, which opened in 1999, also offers golf lessons and club fittings. Pricing at the course depends on day of the week and whether you play 9 or 18 holes, starting at $27. You can click here to book a tee time.

Walden Ponds Golf Glub

With 18 holes spanning 500 acres in Hamilton, Walden Ponds Golf Club offers a challenge for golfers of all skill level, according to its website. The course has large greens, numerous water hazards, deep bunkers and more to make for an interesting round of golf on the par 72 course. Golfers can either become a member at Walden Ponds or choose a public tee time. You can click here to book a tee time, which range in prices.

The Mill Course

Located in Winton Woods, The Mill Course first open in 1951 and is one of the oldest courses in the area, according to its website. The course underwent a major renovation in 1993, with the addition of five lakes and multiple holes rerouted. The course is an 18-hole par 71. According to its website, the course's signature hole is hole 8, which has a tee shot over water to a green that is sloped severely from back to front. The course is home to multiple tournaments and leagues, with a focus on women's leagues, according to its website. You can click here to view the course's pricing.

Northern Kentucky

Devou Park Golf Course

Known as Kentucky's No. 1 public golf course, according to its website, the par-70 Devou Golf Course has 18 holes spanning 6,091 yards. The Covington course's front nine first opened in 1922 with the course being completed in 1995 with its back nine. Golfing at Devou ranges depending on multiple factors, with weekend prices usually $56 and weekday pricing slightly lower. You can click here to book a tee time.

AJ Jolly Golf Course

Located in Alexandria, AJ Jolly Golf Course's 18 holes sit adjacent to AJ Jolly Park. The par-71 course opened in 1962 and stretches 6,235 yards from its longest tees. Golfers can choose to either walk the course of rent a cart, with rounds ranging from $5 to $60 depending on age, 9 or 18 holes and more. You can click here to see the exact pricing. Golfers can also purchase season passes, with Campbell County residents receiving a discount. For more information about season passes, click here.

Hickory Sticks Golf Club

First opening in 1998, Hickory Sticks Golf Course is located in California, Kentucky. The par-71 course measures over 6,100 yards with a variety of elevation changes, water and more to make for a challenging game. Tee time prices at Hickory Sticks often fluctuate based on weather, competition, local events and more, but online rates are always cheaper than over the phone rates, according to the course's website. You can click here to book a tee time.



