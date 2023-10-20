Top 9 sandwich shops, delis around Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Whether you like them cold or hot, on fresh sourdough bread or ciabatta, with loads of toppings or straight to the point — the world is your oyster when it comes to sandwiches.

The Cincinnati area is home to plenty of bakeries, delis and restaurants that have solid sandwich options. So, no matter you're preferences, here are the Top 9 sandwich shops around Cincinnati based on Yelp and Google reviews:

J&W Sandwich Shoppe

A staple in Norwood for more than 20 years, J&W Sandwich Shoppe, which is open Mondays through Fridays, is owned and operated by Andrew Vuozzo. J&W's menu features more than 25 hot and cold sandwiches, subs and double deckers, including classics like a club or egg salad sandwich as well as steak hoagies, philly steaks and more. Other than sandwiches, the shop has soups and salads available.

The Pickled Pig

According to its website, "flavor is the focus" at The Pickled Pig. The Walnut Hills restaurant is open Tuesdays through Saturdays and has a handful of sandwiches that will are sure to make anyone's mouth water. The Pickle Pig has a classic grilled cheese and smoked turkey sandwich, among other options. There's also multiple deli case salads and more that customers can also enjoy.

Cincy Gourmet Deli

Located along Jefferson Avenue by University of Cincinnati, Cincy Gourmet Deli has a broad menu of both hot and cold sandwiches to delve into.

Customers can enjoy classics like a roast beef or fried bologna sandwich, or they could opt for something more like the Big Boy Turkey Sandwich or the Legend Sandwich, with the latter having grilled roast beef, red onions, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on a sub.

Chacabanas

Having just opened in June 2023, Chacabanas is one of the newest dining experiences around Findlay Market. Chacabanas focuses solely on sandwiches inspired by Dominican and Cuban cultures.

Customers can enjoy a classic Cuban sandwich with pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on bread, or they could choose something like the Croqueta Preparada, which has croquetas, or croquettes, on a Cuban sandwich.

Carl's Deli

A mainstay in Hyde Park, Carl's Deli has been serving up delicious sandwiches for more than 80 years. The deli has a whopping 33 sandwich options, including classics like a B.L.T. and peanut butter and jelly. There are also dozens of add-ons and extras customers can use to customize their sandwiches. Outside of sandwiches, Carl's also has salads and sides, as well as meats, cheeses and bread that can be ordered by the pound.

Allez Bakery

While Over-the-Rhine's Allez Bakery focuses on baking fresh bread everyday, the bakery also uses that bread for multiple sandwich options. Customers can opt for a Jambon Beurre — a Parisian street sandwich with shaved ham, herby butter, Gruyere and Parmesan on a baguette — or something lighter like the frequently changing veggie sandwich. Allez also offers the "Meatball Madness" sandwich with pesto, provolone and red sauce on ciabatta, and it's only available on Fridays and served with "lots of napkins," according to the bakery's website. Outside of sandwiches, customers can also purchase their own loaves of bread for some at-home sandwich making.

Daylily

Opened daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Columbia-Tusculum's Daylily is a perfect place to grab a sandwich for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Renowned chef and restaurant owner Jose Salazar opened the deli, cafe and bodega in late summer 2022.

Daylily's menu features a lot of options, but there's an emphasis on both cold and hot sandwiches and wraps. Options vary from a classic chopped cheese to a turkey club and more. There's also weekly sandwiches specials, occasionally.

Morsel & Nosh

According to its website, Morsel & Nosh's owners have a cheese and cured meats, which is a recipe for a perfect sandwich. The Northside restaurant has eight signature sandwiches, as well as nine different grilled sandwiches, such as the Chicken Melt that has apple-pecan chicken salad with Havarti cheese grilled on rye bread. Customers can also build their own sandwich creations from a large variety of ingredients. Outside of its sandwiches, Morsel & Nosh also has deli salads and sides, salads and toast options.

The Wheel

Oakley's The Wheel focuses on Italian food Wednesdays through Fridays, but on Saturdays the take-out restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches made on their own hand-mixed, baked bread. Customers can opt for something like the BLT or Roasted Carrot sandwich, or they could go all in with the Ham and Cheese or Mortadella sandwich with salami, mortadella, pepperonata, dijon aioli, provolone and lettuce. The Wheel's menu is also constantly changing and offering new sandwich options.