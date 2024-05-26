Top 9 places to go canoeing, kayaking in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Warm weather and sunshine means it's the perfect time to get out on the water and enjoy life.

Whether you prefer kayaking or canoeing, there are plenty of places to head to in the Tri-State. Based on Google reviews, here are the Top 9 places to go canoeing and kayaking in the Tri-State:

Morgan's Outdoor Adventures

Family-owned and -operated, Morgan's Canoe & Outdoor Adventures has paddling locations in Brookville, Indiana and Oregonia, Ohio. At the Ohio location, guests can enjoy either a 3-mile river trip or 6-mile trip along the Little Miami River. In Indiana, guests can enjoy a 7-mile trip on the Whitewater River for canoes, kayaks or rafts, or there is a 5-mile upper river trip for tubes only. Prices depend on the trip you choose and range from $25 to $65. Those that want to enjoy Morgan's multiple times throughout the summer can also purchase season passes.

Green Acres Kayak Rental

Located in Harrison, Ohio, Green Acres Kayak Rental offers a 7-mile trip along the Whitewater River. Green Acres only allows kayaks on the river, and the trip is expected to take 2-4 hours, but guests are encouraged to stop and relax at the numerous beaches and islands along the trip. All trips costs $32.95 plus tax per person, and that costs is increased by $7 on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Scenic River Canoe

Just a few miles from Historic Old Milford, Scenic River Canoe takes guests down the Little Miami River. Guests can choose between kayaks, canoes and tubes. Trips are either $35 or $40 (or $40 and $45 on weekends and holidays) depending on if you choose "Fletcher's Mid Trip," which is 6 miles, or "Remington's Run," an 8.5-mile trip. You can click here to make a reservation.

Little Miami Canoe Rental

Located in Morrow, Little Miami Canoe Rental offers canoes, kayaks, tubs and rafts for guests. There is a 6-mile trip and 10-mile trip that guests can enjoy, with the 10-mile bridge taking paddlers under the tallest bridge in Ohio, the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge in Oregonia. Pricing depends on the type of boat and amount of people in your group. Little Miami Canoe Rental recommends all guests call ahed to check river conditions and reserve their time on the river.

Loveland Paddlesports

Guests can paddle past the historic Loveland Castle with Loveland Paddlesports' 5-mile trip that floats down the Little Miami River. Loveland Paddlesports is open 7 days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last trip of the day departing at 3 p.m. Guests can expect to pay $38 per person on weekdays and $43 per person on the weekend. Holiday prices are set at $45 per person. You can click here to book a trip.

Tippecanoe and Kayaks Too

Located next to Blue Bell Beach in Cleves, Tippecanoe and Kayaks Too is a family-owned and -operated, offering kayaking, canoeing, rafts and tubing for guests. Tippecanoe has a 5-mile and 10-mile trip along the Great Miami River, and kids need to be at least 7 to canoe, kayak or raft. Pricing range between $35 to $40 depending on the type of boat and day of the week. Tubing costs $25 per person, and those with their own boat only have to pay $25, as well. For those wanting to head out on the water, click here to book a trip.

Winton Woods Boathouse

Located inside Winton Woods park, the Winton Woods Harbor gives access to the 175-acre Winton Lake. The harbor has a canoe, kayak and paddleboard launch on the east side of Winton Lake near the wet playground for those who own their own boats. Winton Wood's boathouse also offers rowboats, pedal boats, motorboats, pontoons, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards available for rental. Prices of rentals range depending on type of boat and timing, with each rental having a "peak rate" in effect during weekends and holidays. For more information about rentals and pricing, click here.

Schack's Yaks

Schack's Yaks is the first kayak company operating on the Ohio River, according to its website. The company moved to its New Richmond location in 2021, and it offers a 7-mile float down the Ohio River. Throughout the trip, paddlers will see underground railroad locations, the home of former president Ulysses S. Grant and more. Schack's Yaks also has a "Bring The Yak Back" offer where you can rent a kayak for camping, vacation or weekend getaway.

Miami Whitewater Forest Boathouse

The Miami Whitewater Forest Harber and Boathouse opens up to an 85-acre lake. The Harrison park's boathouse offers row, pedal, motorboats, pontoons, kayaks and paddleboards for rent. There's also a canoe and kayak launch near the boathouse for those with their own boats. Rental prices range based on the type of boat and time of week. For the exact pricing, click here.



