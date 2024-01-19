Top 9 bars serving mocktails in the Greater Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Alcohol isn't needed to have a good time — even if you're out and about at a bar.

Plenty of Greater Cincinnati restaurant and bars have gotten the 411 on this and have multiple mocktails and non-alcoholic options.

For those wanting to indulge in some non-alcoholic fun without having to sip on a boring 'ol soda, here are the Top 9 bars in the area that serve great mocktails:

HomeMakers Bar

With six different options, HomeMakers Bar in Over-the-Rhine is a great place for a fun mocktail for all tastes. Each of the cocktails, which are all priced at $10, are made with a non-alcoholic spirit of sorts alongside mixers, juices and garnishes.

Guests can opt for something smokey and complex with the Boatbuilder, which has a mezcal-alternative, sage, raspberry, cinnamon, lime, lemon, salt and pepper, honey and fee foam. For those wanting something a bit simpler, they can also go for the Toy Gun, which is basically a non-alcoholic French 75 with seedlip spice, lemon and non-alcoholic sparking wine.

Anjou

Located in East Walnut Hills, Anjou serves up bright-colored, flavor-filled drinks, including mocktails. The craft cocktail bar has two zero-proof cocktails, both priced at $10.

The Schamer '94 is for those wanting something citrusy, with non-alcoholic spiced spirit, lemon, grapefruit, honey and non-alcoholic bitters. The Once An Island is warmer and more aromatic with masala, pomegranate, spicy maple, ginger, non-alcoholic bitters, house yuzu and smoked cinnamon.

Tokyo Kitty

Downtown Cincinnati's Tokyo Kitty is the premiere spot for karaoke in the Queen City — and it's also the place for some delicious mocktails. Tokyo Kitty has three mocktail offerings, which are all priced at $8, and are fruity in different ways.

For something with bubbles, guests can opt for the Ruby Red, which has Seedlip Grove non-alcoholic spirit, hibiscus syrup, lemon and soda water. For those wanting something super sweet, they can choose the Peach Of My Heart with Seedlip Grove non-alcoholic spirit, peach nectar, vanilla syrup, lemon and Caplico Peach, which is a Japanese beverage.

Sundry & Vice

Known for its craft cocktails, Sundry & Vice also has its own craft mocktails. Low-proof or non-alcoholic cocktails are available upon request, but the bar also has its own mocktails.

The Ube Driver includes pineapple, ube, almond, lime and tonic water; the Almond Brothers has lime, almond and ginger beer; and the Lil' Fizz has lime, pineapple, ginger, mint and seltzer water.

Good Judy's

A LGBTQ+ dive bar in Northside, Good Judy's celebrates LGBTQ+ culture with weekly events alongside delicious cocktails. The bar offers multiple mocktails, which are between $3-$5, that are all fruit-forward.

The Pink Pansy features hibiscus, grapefruit, sour mix, soda and lime; The Lavender Lemonde includes lavender simple syrup, pink lemonade and lemon; and the Cup of Lust mixes passionfruit syrup, pineapple juice, orange juice and splash of grenadine.

Condado

Condado, which is located at The Banks, is known for its tacos and drinks, including its various mocktails. Instead of the typical mojito, guest can indulge in a Nojito with cucumber, mint, lime, agave and soda water.

The bar and restaurant also serves Cactus Juice, which has prickly pear syrup, pineapple, ginger beer and lemon. Kind of similar to a Long Island Iced Tea, Condado also has the Shooter McGavin with black tea, house lemonade and ginger beer.

Alice OTR

An otherworldly bar located in Over-the-Rhine, Alice has tons of adventurous and fun libations, including mocktails. The bar has two mocktails, including the Red Gonja with hibiscus tea, winter spices and lime, and the Fool's Gold N/A Margarita. Alice also has non-alcoholic beer options, as well as a THC-infused seltzer option.

Guests at Alice can also hop, skip and jump a block or two up McMicken Avenue to Somerset, Alice's sister-bar, for even more mocktail options.

Cosmic Gorilla

A comic book shop mixed with a bar, Cosmic Gorilla, which is located by Findlay Market in OTR, has tons of mocktail options to choose from. With five different options, guests can choose between fun, comic-themed drinks, such as the Pym Particles, with cold brew coffee, almond milk, peanut butter fluff and Coco Puffs.

Cosmic Gorilla's backroom, "Star Wars"-themed pop-up bar Galactic Cantina also has its own slew of mocktails, such as the Tuscan Spice with Seedlip citrus non-alcoholic spirit, kiwi syrup, orange and pineapple, and it's served with jet-chilled smoke.

Knowledge Bar & Social Room

Located in North by Hotel Covington, the Knowledge Bar & Social Room has a bunch of craft cocktails, and mocktails, to enjoy. The cocktail lounge has three mocktail offerings, which are all $9.

The California Chrome plays on a creamsicle, with orange, cardamom, vanilla and soda. While the Behave Yourself is more tropical-forward with lime, coconut, pomegranate, vanilla and cream.

