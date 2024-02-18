CINCINNATI — From Southern-inspired comfort food to traditional African dishes, there are plenty of Black-owned restaurants in the Tri-State that are sure to satiate your tastebuds.

Whether you're wanting to sit down for brunch of enjoy a nice meal for date night, here are 9 Black-owned restaurants to support in the Tri-State:

Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

Located in Union, Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey is a premier destination for brunch. "A contemporary take on classic American frontier food," according to its website, Boomtown's menu is executed by owner and chef Christian Gill. The restaurant has everything from biscuits and gravy to poutine and even blackened shrimp over grits. The restaurant also has its own cocktail menu, as well as a variety of whiskeys to choose from.

Alabama Que

Owner Dwan Ward founded Alabama Que in 2008, and the barbecue restaurant serves turkey tips, brisket, smoked salmon, pulled pork and more. Outside of smoked meats, the restaurant, which is currently located in Corryville, has sides like mac & cheese and yams, and desserts such as peach cobbler and banana pudding. The restaurant has been a spot for athletes and celebrities to eat at, including Snoop Dogg, former Cincinnati Bengals A.J. Green and Domata Peko and more.

The Aperture

Located in Walnut Hills' historic Paramount Square Building, The Aperture is a great option for a fancy, sit-down dinner. Owned by chef Jordan Anthony-Brown, the restaurant's menu is heavily influenced by the broader Mediterranean region, including Southern France, Italy, Greece and the Levant region, to name a few. With these influences, guests can expect pasta dishes, lamb, breads and more. The Aperture also has an extensive wine list and cocktail menu to enjoy alongside your meal.

Mz Jade's Soul Food

Food from Mz Jade's Soul Food is "flavored with God's favor and highly seasoned with love," according to its website. The family-owned and operated restaurant in Middletown has a wide variety on its menu, with everything from fried fish and chicken to burgers, collard greens and even weekend seafood feasts. The restaurant also has a hand-craft cocktail list, as well as beers and various wines available both by the glass or bottle.

Island Frydays

A Caribbean-themed restaurant in Corryville, Island Frydays was founded by Jamaican native Leo Mogran. Morgan is a former football captain at UC who made Cincinnati his home after graduation. Island Frydays, which has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," serves jerk sandwiches, wings and more, as well as plantains and even a crab boil.

BlaCk Coffee Lounge

Owned by the same people of BlaCk OWned Outerwear, BlaCk Coffee Lounge offers drop coffee, brewed teas, cold-press juices, lattes, cappuccinos and more. The coffee lounge, which is located in downtown, also sells small food items, such as pastries, sandwiches and more. For coffee connoisseurs, they can purchase bags of BlaCk Coffee Lounge's coffee beans, as well.

Kings Way Cafe

Kings Way Cafe is a must-try for some comfort food for breakfast or lunch. The Evanston cafe is owned by Selina Clim, whose love for cooking stemmed from her mother's side of the family, according to the restaurant's website. Kings Way, which is only open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., serves a variety of things like soup, omelettes, French toast, sandwiches, wraps, salads and more.

Pata Roja Taqueria

Owned by Derrick Braziel, Pata Roja Taqueria, which just recently opened its brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Court Street Plaza, serves Mexico City-inspired street tacos. The taco joint has options, which are served as tacos or tortas, such as al pastor, birria, bistec or even sweet potato for those that don't want meat. Other than tacos, Pata Roja also has multiple salsas and sides to choose from.

Divine Appetite Cafe

Serving authentic African cuisine, Divine Appetite Cafe is located in West Chester. The restaurant, which is owned by Charlotte Akoto, has everything from Afrcan dishes like jollof rice and waakye to more homestyle dishes like fried chicken and pork chops. The restaurant offers dine-in, carryout and delivery so customers can choose their preferred way to eat.

For a list of even more Black-owned restaurants to try, click here.