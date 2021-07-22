The Rolling Stones heading back on tour in U.S. beginning Sept. 26

Legendary rock band, The Rolling Stones, is heading back on tour.

Fans in the U.S. will get some satisfaction since the band is relaunching its "No Filter" tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

The tour will begin on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, followed by Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Detroit, and Austin.

The band will also play at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which will be their first time playing there, the Associated Press reported.

Other new stops include Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale on July 30.

The AP reported that shows previously set for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland, and Buffalo could not be rescheduled.