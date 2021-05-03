'First Step Home: Hope, Help, Healing' special celebrates recovery, airs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

A new special celebrating recovery, “First Step Home: Hope, Help, Healing,” will air Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on WCPO.

First Step Home is the premier women’s substance abuse disorder treatment facility in Cincinnati. The WCPO special, emceed by Mona Morrow, will include the annual First Step Home Awards Celebration recognizing those who have been supportive through the years and celebrating the success of clients in recovery.

The three recognition awards will go to:



Dr. Kathy Wedig Stevie — Outstanding Individual

Dr. O’Dell Moreno Owens for Interact for Health — Outstanding Organization

Bill and Polly Molony — Outstanding Family

The special will also feature information about the programs and wraparound services available to women as they seek treatment.

“Due to the pandemic gathering restrictions, we are very grateful to partner with WCPO to present this year’s Annual Awards Celebration,” wrote First Step Home CEO Maro Spence. “First Step Home is very fortunate to have dedicated supporters like those we are honoring this year. We hope everyone will watch and celebrate our honorees.

The program will be rebroadcast on May 8 at 7 p.m.

For more information about First Step Home, contact Rachel Lyon at 513-961-4663 (ext. 107) or email Rachel.Lyon@FirstStepHome.org