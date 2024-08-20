Watch Now
EntertainmentTelevision

Actions

Record and watch live TV with Tablo; $20 off today only

Tablo is the first consumer technology devices to enable whole-home viewing, recording of over-the-air broadcast television and curated free ad-supported streaming television channels without a subscription. Just pay once and watch forever - all you need is the Tablo Total System, internet service and a smart TV or streaming device.
Tablo
Posted
and last updated

Tablo is the first consumer technology devices to enable whole-home viewing, recording of over-the-air broadcast television and curated free ad-supported streaming television channels without a subscription.

Just pay once and watch forever - all you need is the Tablo Total System, internet service and a smart TV or streaming device. All of this with zero fees or contracts or subscriptions.

Tablo is owned by the parent company of WCPO 9 – the EW Scripps Company. Watch a video of how it works at the top of this story.

Visit TabloTV.com for more information and use code 'WCPO' for $20 off any Tablo.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.