New dates being added for Bob Seger's final concert tour
Associated Press
2:23 PM, Sep 18, 2018
DETROIT (AP) — New dates are being added as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band prepare for what they say is their final tour.
Promoters announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 for shows in Dallas; Houston; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; New York City; Louisville, Kentucky; Peoria, Illinois; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks for Las Vegas, San Diego and other cities.
The Travelin' Man tour begins on Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids.
Hits by Seger, a 72-year-old Michigan native, include "Night Moves," ''Old Time Rock and Roll" and "Against the Wind."
Check out the full list of dates below:
Nov. 21
Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
On Sale Date: Sept. 28
Nov. 24
Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
On Sale Now
Nov. 27
Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo
On Sale Now
Nov. 30
St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
On Sale Now
Dec. 6
Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Dec. 8
Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Dec. 12
St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Arena
On Sale Now
Dec. 14
Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
On Sale Now
Dec. 20
Greenville, SC Bon Secours
On Sale Now
Dec. 22
Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy
On Sale Now
Jan. 9
Toledo, OH Huntington Center
On Sale Date: Sept. 29Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 11
Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
On Sale Date: Sept. 29Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 15
Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 17
Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 19
Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
On Sale Now
Jan. 22
Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 29
Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena
On Sale Now
Jan. 31
Boise, ID Ford Center
On Sale Now
Feb. 2
Portland, OR Moda Center
On Sale Now
Feb. 9
Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome
On Sale Now
Feb. 15
Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort
On Sale Now
Feb. 17
Denver, CO Pepsi Center
On Sale Now
Feb. 23
Los Angeles, CA The Forum
On Sale Now
Mar. 7
Austin, TX Frank Erwin
On Sale Now
Mar. 9
Dallas, TX Ford Center at The Star
On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
May 2
Houston, TXC ynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25