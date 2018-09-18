New dates being added for Bob Seger's final concert tour

2:23 PM, Sep 18, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — New dates are being added as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band prepare for what they say is their final tour.

Promoters announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 for shows in Dallas; Houston; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; New York City; Louisville, Kentucky; Peoria, Illinois; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks for Las Vegas, San Diego and other cities.

The Travelin' Man tour begins on Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids.

Hits by Seger, a 72-year-old Michigan native, include "Night Moves," ''Old Time Rock and Roll" and "Against the Wind."

Check out the full list of dates below:

Nov. 21 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena On Sale Date: Sept. 28
Nov. 24 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center On Sale Now
Nov. 27 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo On Sale Now
Nov. 30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center On Sale Now
Dec. 6 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Dec. 8 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Dec. 12 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Arena On Sale Now
Dec. 14 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena On Sale Now
Dec. 20 Greenville, SC Bon Secours On Sale Now
Dec. 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy On Sale Now
Jan. 9 Toledo, OH Huntington Center On Sale Date: Sept. 29Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena On Sale Date: Sept. 29Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena On Sale Now
Jan. 22 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 29 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena On Sale Now
Jan. 31 Boise, ID Ford Center On Sale Now
Feb. 2 Portland, OR Moda Center On Sale Now
Feb. 9 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome On Sale Now
Feb. 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort On Sale Now
Feb. 17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center On Sale Now
Feb. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum On Sale Now
Mar. 7 Austin, TX Frank Erwin On Sale Now
Mar. 9 Dallas, TX Ford Center at The Star On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
May 2 Houston, TXC ynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25

