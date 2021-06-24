Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 reveals he's battling cancer, undergoing chemotherapy

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed Wednesday that he’s battling cancer.

On his social media accounts, the 49-year-old star wrote that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy to treat the cancer for the past three months.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote.

Hoppus said he still has months of treatment ahead of him, but he’s trying to remain hopeful and positive about the situation.

“Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future,” he wrote. “Love to you all.”

Hoppus followed up his announcement with a photo on his Instagram story over himself at a hospital, with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Hoppus is the last original member of the American rock band that hit the music scene in the 1990s.

In a statement obtained by E! News, longtime bandmate Travis Barker called Hoppus his “brother” and said he’ll “be with him every step of the way on stage and off.” He added that he can’t wait to play together again soon.

Tom DeLonge, who co-founded Blink-182 but left the band in 2015, took to Twitter to show his support for Hoppus.

“I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for a while now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart,” wrote DeLonge.