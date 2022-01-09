Singer/songwriter AprinasRevolutionaryLove uses 'weaponized love' to enhance her community

DAYTON, Ky. — Aprina Johnson, better known as AprinasRevolutionaryLove, is a singer/songwriter/activist who uses music and love to enhance her community.

Aprina’s music is soulful, funky, and above all passionate. But you can’t just hit her up on Spotify; you have to go see her perform live.

“I just feel like it’s over-saturated right now to be in the digital world looking for likes and streams,” Aprina said.

Perhaps an exception to that rule, AprinasRevolutionaryLove recently performed live for WCPO Lounge Acts.

When the pandemic started, Aprina replaced her canceled gigs with performances in front yards and porches all around her neighborhood.

“I was very blessed to be able to bring songs and messages and feelings of love and adoration to my community through music at that time,” she said.

Aprina believes music and love can be “weaponized” to better her community and explained “when you’re able to really move and show people the mechanics of what love is, then it becomes this thing that combats real weapons like division.”

Aprina says her songs "have the power to infiltrate places and people.”

That’s why she was excited at the opportunity to work with local think tank Action Tank to create music for Cincinnati City council candidates as part of their Vote Smarter project, saying “because I’m deep in the streets it was very exhilarating for me to talk to them.”

You can find out more about Aprina on her website at aprinasrevolutionarylove.org.

