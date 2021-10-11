Lounge Acts: Sarah Asher blends folk and alternative rock

"I love to sing pretty, but I also like to turn up the guitar."

That's how Cincinnati singer/songwriter Sarah Asher described her sound during her performance for WCPO Lounge Acts.

Asher's music blends her folk roots with 90s-influenced alternative rock, but is unique enough to avoid being lumped into either genre.

"I've never really gotten along with genres really well," she said. "I'm a songwriter and I love melodies."

Asher used the downtime from quarantine not only as an opportunity to write music, but also as an opportunity to collaborate.

Asher traveled to Echo Mountain Recording in Ashville, NC to record her new album with studio musicians who would've normally been unavailable.

"Since there were a lot of musicians that were grounded, we were able to get some people that would normally be touring," Asher explained.

Asher would return to Ashville to shoot a music video for her song "Summer Never Came."

Written in spring 2020, Asher described the song as "looking ahead to the summer and the uncertainty and thinking about summer never happening in a way."

Asher performed "Summer Never Came" along with other songs from her new album, 'Echo Mountain Sessions,' for WCPO Lounge Acts.

Watch Sarah Asher perform and chat for WCPO Lounge Acts at 9pm:



Sarah Asher's album 'Echo Mountain Sessions' will be available Thursday, Oct. 14 with a release show at MOTR Pub in Over-the-Rhine.

IF YOU GO:

Sarah Asher Band // Turnsole Release Show

Thurs., Oct 14, 10 p.m.

MOTR Pub, 1345 Main St.

FREE 21+

Details: https://www.motrpub.com/shows/sarah-asher-turnsole

