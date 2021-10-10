Lounge Acts: Nashville indie-rockers Safari Room can shred

Not many indie rock bands can fit blistering guitar solos into their moody songs, but Nashville's Safari Room sure can.

The band formed when the quartet met while attending music school at Belmont College in Nashville.

"We all did music school and were definitely playing in different groups," singer/guitarist Alec Koukol explained. "Safari Room came out of my writings and I brought these guys along on it. We've been going heavy since 2018."

Shortly before the pandemic brought the world to a halt, Safari Room were just finishing up their debut full-length, 'Look Me Up When You Get There.'

The band decided to stay the course, and the album dropped in July of 2020.

"We might as well just open up the door and let folks in rather than holding on to it and waiting," Koukol said. "We'll get to go tour when get to go tour; which is happening now."

On their album, Safari Room blends dreamy melodic indie rock with power-pop sensibilities. Guitarist Chris Collier is notable for his ability bust out impressive licks without overpowering the dream-live vibe.

Safari Room performed four songs from the album for their WCPO Lounge Acts session at The Lodge KY in Dayton, Kentucky.

Watch Safari Room perform for WCPO Lounge Acts:



Safari Room returns to Cincinnati this Sunday, October 20th at 4 p.m. at Radio Artifact, 1662 Blue Rock St. in Northside. Tickets and information are available at https://www.cincyticket.com/safariroom.

More from Safari Room:

