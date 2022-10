Trick-or-treat times 2022: When to head out on Halloween around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — It's that time again where kids are going to dress up as their favorite characters and costumes, head out into their neighborhoods and go trick-or-treating. As Halloween approaches and kids get ready to fill up on candy and sugar, you need to know when they should head out to get the biggest haul.

Most communities and neighborhoods are hosting trick-or-treating Monday, Oct. 31. Based on where you live, here are the times for trick-or-treating around the Tri-State:

Ohio

Butler County

Fairfield: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Liberty Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madison Township: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Middletown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oxford: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trenton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Chester Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clermont County

Amelia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Batavia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bethel: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Goshen: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Milford: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Richmond: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pierce Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Union Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Williamsburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton County

Blanchester: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clarksville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Midland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Vienna: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Port William: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sabina: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilmington: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton County

Addyston: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Amberley Village: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anderson Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arlington Heights: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blue Ash: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cheviot: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CINCINNATI: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cleves: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colerain Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Columbia Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crosby Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Deer Park: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delhi Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elmwood Place: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Evendale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairfax: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Park: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Glendale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Golf Manor: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenhills: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Green Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrison: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrison Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Indian Hill: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lincoln Heights: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lockland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Loveland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madeira: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mariemont: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Milford: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mt. Healthy: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Newtown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Bend: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Norwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North College Hill: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reading: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sharonville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Silverton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springdale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springfield Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Bernard: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sycamore Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Symmes Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Terrace Park: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodlawn: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Whitewater Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wyoming: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warren County

Butlerville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carlisle: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clearcreek Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Corwin: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Deerfield Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harlan Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harveysburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lebanon: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Maineville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mason: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middletown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Massie Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morrow: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pleasant Plain: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Turtlecreek Township:

Union Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wayne Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Waynesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kentucky

Boone County

Florence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Union: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Campbell County

Alexandria: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bellevue: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cold Spring: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dayton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fort Thomas: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Newport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Silver Grove: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilder: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gallatin

Glencoe: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sparta: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warsaw: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant County

Dry Ridge: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dry Ridge: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Williamstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kenton County

Covington: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crescent Springs: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crestview Hills: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Edgewood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elsmere: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fort Mitchell: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fort Wright: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Independence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ludlow: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Park Hills: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Taylor Mill: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Villa Hills: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Owen County

Owenton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (HAPPENING SUNDAY, Oct. 30)

Pendleton County

Butler: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Falmouth: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Indiana

Dearborn County

Aurora: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greendale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawrenceburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Moores Hill: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (HAPPENING SATURDAY, Oct. 29)

Franklin County

Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ripley County

Milan: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Versailles: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Did we miss your community? Send us an email at newsdesk@wcpo.com.