Top things to do in Greater Cincinnati: June 18-20

We aren't quite to the dog-days of summer yet, but things are heating up this weekend.

Celebrate Pride Month, Juneteenth, other outdoor events and the chance to take your pup to brunch this weekend.

JUNETEENTH: Friday-Sunday. Multiple locations. For those who do not know Juneteenth is an annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery after the Civil War. To honor this historic event multiple organizations will mark it with special festivities. The first takes place outside of Cincinnati city hall, 801 Plum St., Downtown with a special flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday. Later the same day from 4-11 p.m. The Banks will host the annual "In the Streets on Juneteenth Block Party" featuring music by DJ Prymtime, DJ Arie and DJ Rah D. Findlay Market, 1801 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine, also will hold a Juneteenth Tasting event featuring Black-owned businesses from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. From 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Esoteric Brewing, located at 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills, will host "Mobile Black Wall Street: Juneteenth Festival" featuring food, music and a street festival. The weekend celebration will be capped off with the annual Juneteenth Festival held virtually from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.

FIFTH AND VINE LIVE: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Fountain Square, Fifth and Vine streets, Downtown. Free. The free outdoor music event continues this weekend on Fountain Square with a performance by Joe's Truck Stop with Jordan Smart and Dan Van Vechten. For more information visit myfountainsquare.com.

FAMILY FOCUSED: 7 p.m. Friday. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton. $8 Fitton members; $10 non-member price. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts is focused on family fun this weekend with a performance of Jack and the Gentle Giant by Madcap Puppets. The performance will be held outdoors at the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park. For more information visit www.fittoncenter.org.

A HAPPENING: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. $100 standard ticket. Since the early 1950s, artists like Allan Kaprow, Jim Dine, Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol and others have staged “Happenings” live, experiential art events that, by definition, dismantle conventions and facilitate an atmosphere of creativity, self-expression, and fun. It is with this inspiration the Cincinnati Art Museum's young professional leaders, the CAM Catalysts, present this summer's biggest event to benefit the museum aptly coined "A Happening." For more information visit www.cincinnatiartmuseum.org.

BOLD MOVES PLUS: 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. $29-$99. Experience the raw emotion of live dance again. This mixed-rep program is being re-imagined with the health and safety of Cincinnati Ballet dancers and patrons top of mind. Join us for the Cincinnati premieres of three works by dynamic female choreographers: Heather Britt, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Stephanie Martinez, as well as Silhouettes choreographed by Mark Morris. For more information visit cballet.org.

BARK BARK BRUNCH: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Coppin's Restaurant & Bar at Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave., Covington. Dog owners and their furry friends are invited to join the staff at Coppin's Restaurant on the patio to enjoy brunch, a pup pool and fun. The special brunch exclusively offered for dog owners will feature Coppin’s seasonal brunch menu that includes brisket hash with roasted red potatoes, two poached eggs, smoked gouda, chiles, pickled shallots; tasty toast with custard-battered chocolate chip brioche, raspberry jam, cocoa hazelnut butter and more. Reservations are requested. For more information visit hotelcovington.com.

SHOW YOUR PRIDE: DRAG SHOW AND DANCE PARTY: 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Birdcage Bar & Lounge, 927 Race St., Downtown. 21 and older. This is a drag and dance party featuring guest hosts and featured queens every Saturday during Pride Month. There also will be music from DJ Patrick B and Pride giveaways. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

DINOSAUR ADVENTURE: Saturday-June 27. Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $49 per vehicle. Bring the entire family to Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru where you can take a Prehistoric journey featuring life-sized dinosaurs. Dinosaur Adventure is a 30-45 minute drive-thru event. Tickets are sold on a per-day/per-time slot basis and are valid for one vehicle of up to 8 people. For more information visit www.dinosauradventure.com.