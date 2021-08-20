Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 20-22

CINCINNATI — We made it to another weekend! And this one is packed full of family, laughs, food and fun.

33RD ANNUAL BLACK FAMILY REUNION: Starting 9 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple locations. Free. The Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati after a year hiatus this weekend. Friday will feature a Black Family Reunion kick-off event starting at 9 a.m. Friday at Fountain Square followed by a speaker series at Corinthian Baptist Church in Bond Hill starting at 7 p.m. A majority of the reunion's festivities will then take place at Sawyer Point Park starting with a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Festivities at the park will continue through Sunday. For more information visit www.myblackfamilyreunion.org

STAND UP & DRAG COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Below Zero Lounge, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine. $10. This is a show that promises to bring two very distinct scenes together - stand-up comedy and drag. So, grab a drink and enjoy a night of hilarious entertainment. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

THE WELLNESS EXPERIENCE: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown Cincinnati, 25 E. Freedom Way, Downtown. $5. For two days, experience live cooking demos, workouts, music, inspiring discussions and sampling of products for a healthier lifestyle. This event also will feature live music, experts and celebrities such as Jewel, Matt James and Ricky Stenhouse of JTG Daugherty Racing. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

WOODBURN BREWING FIFTH ANNIVERSARY BASH: Noon-midnight, Saturday. Woodburn Brewing, 2800 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. Free. Woodburn Brewing's new owners, March First will honor the brewery's original grand opening in East Walnut Hills with a luau-themed party this Saturday. The bash will feature the release of three new beers on draft in its taproom. Those releases include an Italian pilsner called Vespa, a new tart ale and, appropriately enough, a Solo coffee blond ale variant flavored with coconut. For more information about the anniversary party visit the event Facebook page.

TACO & TEQUILA CRAWL: 1-6 p.m. Saturday. On The Rhine Eatery, 100 E Court St., Downtown. $22.50-$27. 21 and older. Tacos, margs, tequila shots and more -- Oh my! That's exactly what you'll get during this taco and tequila-themed bar and restaurant crawl. Enjoy three complimentary tacos, discounted specials and a celebration party after visiting six participating craw locations. For more information visit www.eventbrite.com.

WAVE POOL POOL PARTY: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Wave Pool: A Contemporary Art Fulfillment Center, 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. Free. Bigger and better than ever, Wave Pool's Pool Party combines block party, art book fair, and experimental performance art. Come in your swim trunks and be ready for an art-filled summer swim party featuring food and drinks, live music, carnival games and a silent auction of local goodies -- all geared to support the place that pairs communities’ needs with artists’ sense of possibility. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

PARANORMAL INVESTIGATIONS: 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Big Bone Lick State Park, 3380 Beaver Rd., Union, Ky. $25 per person. 16 and older. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, you might after taking part in the Tri-State Shadow Chasers tour and investigation of possible paranormal activity at Big Bone Lick State Park. Pre-registration and an i.d. are required for this event. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

ROW BY ROW: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Readin Rd., Evendale. $75. This annual in-person, outdoor dining experience will have you salivating this weekend. Row by Row offers guests a dinner-by-the-bite experience featuring eats from High Grain Brewery, Gabby's Cafe, Tela Bar + Kitchen and Colonel's Kitchen. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

BRIDALRAMA: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. $10. Planning a wedding? Then get down to the convention center for the annual Bridalrama show. Florists, venues, caterers and more will be on hand to help you plan the big day. For more information visit www.bridalrama.net.