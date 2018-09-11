Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant closed for renovation

CINCINNATI -- One of the Queen City's longest-serving breweries is receiving a major refresh.

Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant temporarily closed Sunday as remodeling of the craft brewery and eatery, located at 10 Fountain Square, began this week. Rock Bottom's owners plan to hold a grand re-opening on Sept. 26 after work is complete.

Rock Bottom posted photographs after the first day of demolition of the restaurant's current interior on its Facebook page.

Rock Bottom is a small, national chain of craft breweries that first opened at Fountain Square in the early 2000s.