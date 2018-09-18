Northside's Wildfire Pizza Kitchen sets grand opening date

CINCINNATI – Visitors to Northside's Urban Artifact craft brewery will soon be able to pair a slice of pizza with their favorite pint of beer.

Wildfire Pizza Kitchen will hold its grand opening Sept. 27 inside Urban Artifact's taproom, located at 1660 Blue Rock St.

Urban Artifact (Image provided)

Owners Jordon Norris and Madison Landsness said Wildfire's pizza dough will be made fresh each day and cold fermented for at least 24 hours. Each hand-tossed Neapolitan pizza will be made to order. The pizzeria will also serve calzones, salads, appetizers and desserts along with craft sodas.

People will be able to place orders with the bartenders in Urban Artifact's taproom. Food runners will then deliver orders to customers' tables in either the taproom or brewery's beer garden. Norris and Landsness hope to launch an online ordering system soon for pick up service.

Wildfire Pizza Kitchen will be open 4-10 p.m. Thursday and noon-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday for dine-in and take-out services. The kitchen will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

For more information visit wildfirepizzakitchen.com.