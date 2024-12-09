Neil deGrasse Tyson to bring 'Search for Life in the Universe' lecture to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Acclaimed astrophysicist and science communicator Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is set to bring his Search for Life in the Universe lecture to Cincinnati.

The event will be one night only on May 6, 2025, at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Tyson is a global ambassador for science. A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia University, he is a renowned astrophysicist, author and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Tyson has contributed to numerous scientific commissions, including advising NASA and serving on various panels focused on space exploration and policy.

In addition to his academic achievements, Tyson has written numerous bestselling books, including Astrophysics for People in a Hurry and Cosmic Queries, and hosted the popular TV series NOVA ScienceNow and Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey. His work in making science approachable for the general public has earned him numerous awards, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal and 27 honorary doctorates.

Tyson’s Search for Life in the Universe lecture is about his years of research, exploration and public engagement to discuss the latest advancements in our understanding of life in the cosmos.

Tickets for Dr. Tyson’s Search for Life in the Universe lecture will go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com or BradyMusicCenter.com.

