Top 9 holiday lights experiences in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — It won't be long before Santa is dropping off presents for Christmas, which means the Tri-State is in full swing for the holidays.

The Tri-State is home to several lights attractions that are sure to get anyone — even The Grinch or Ebenezer Scrooge — in the mood for the holidays. Here are the Top 9 holiday lights experiences to check out this season:

PNC Festival of Lights

Running until Sunday, Jan. 5, the PNC Festival of Lights brings 4 million LED lights to the Cincinnati Zoo. Visitors can take in the Wild Lights show on Swan Lake, search for the five different Fiona the hippo fairies in Fairyland and also enjoy a black-light puppet show, among other things. Outside of the marvelous lights, the festival, which is celebrating its 42nd year, also has warm treats like hot chocolate, smores and more at the various Smores-n-More stands around the zoo.

Cincinnati's Nights of Lights

Cincinnati's Nights of Lights returns Saturday, Nov. 23. The lights show is celebrating its ninth season in its new home of the Clermont County Fairgrounds. With more than 2 million lights, the drive-thru lights attraction, which runs until Sunday, Jan. 5, features sparkling Christmas trees, snowflakes, dancing candy canes, tunnels of lights and more.

For those buying tickets, the attraction is now using time-selected ticketing, meaning buyers will choose a 30-minute time slot in which they'll arrive at the fairgrounds. Tickets for the drive-thru attraction cost $30 for a vehicle of 8 or fewer people and $50 for a vehicle of 9 or more.

Kings Island's WinterFest

Kings Island will once again transform into WinterFest this season. The park-wide holiday attraction has several winter wonderlands and more than 7 million lights alongside the more than 20 rides still operating. Throughout the park, there's also ice skating on the Royal Fountain, a parade and live entertainment. The amusement park's iconic Eiffel Tower is also transformed into a massive 314-foot-tall Christmas tree.

WinterFest kicks off Friday, Nov. 29 and is open on selection nights throughout December. Ticket prices start at $29.99. You can click here for more information.

Deck the Y'alls LightFest

Located at Thomas More Stadium, Deck the Y'alls Lightfest brings more than 2.5 million lights and decorations to the home of the Florence Y'alls. The festival also offers ice skating, food, drinks, fireworks and more for guests.

The attraction opens Friday, Nov. 22 and runs almost every night of the week until Jan. 1. Tickets are $15 per person for adults, $11 for kids aged 4-12 and $11 for seniors and military members. You can click here to purchase tickets.

Pyramid Hill Lights

Running Tuesdays through Sundays until Jan. 5, the Pyramid Hill Lights features light projections, a curated soundtrack, artists installations and more throughout a 2-mile route. The light show is also celebrating its 25th year. The holiday attraction costs $25 per carload for non-members of the park and $15 per carload for park members.

Light Up the Fair

Located in Burlington, Light Up the Fair has millions of lights spread throughout a drive-thru show at the Boone County Fairgrounds. The lights twinkle and dance along to synchronized holiday favorites throughout the 2-mile drive.

The light show runs until Saturday, Dec. 28. The attraction costs $7 per person and $25 per car up to 8 passengers. First responders, active military and children under 3 enter for free. You can click here to buy tickets.

The Christmas Ranch

Immersing guests into a bright, lit-up holiday experience, The Christmas Ranch opens Friday, Nov. 22 in Morrow and runs until Monday, Dec. 23. The ranch has 1 million lights that dance while synchronized to holiday music. Outside of the lights, guests can stroll through the shops, snack on goodies at Santa's Bakery & Cafe, ride The Reindeer Express and even meet Santa, among other things.

Those interested in going can reserve tickets for a car of up to 9 people for $32 or a large van of more than 10 people for $42. Non-reservation tickets, which are purchased at the welcome center, are $37 for cars and $47 for large vans. Tickets can be purchased here.

Land of Illusion's Christmas Glow

Opening Wednesday, Land of Illusion's Christmas Glow features a two-mile-long holiday lights drive-thru, Santa's workshop, a Christmas Village, a petting zoo and a gift shop to enjoy. At Santa's workshop, guests can meet and get their pictures taken with Santa before they stroll through more than 3.8 million lights. There's also a 45-foot Christmas tree in the center of the village.

Tickets to Christmas Glow, which runs nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 30, cost $12 per person. You can purchase tickets here.

Purple People Bridge's Winter Nights, River Lights

The Purple People Bridge's annual light show is back Friday, Nov. 22 and runs until Sunday, Jan. 5. The show features holiday lights and decorations spread across the bridge. The holiday experience is free to enjoy for anyone who walks across the bridge from Cincinnati to Newport on the Levee and vice versa.

